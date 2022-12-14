Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Pirates sign C Austin Hedges to one-year, $5M deal
The Pirates have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent catcher Austin Hedges, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Hedges, a client of the Boras Corporation, will receive $5M. Catcher was a position of need for the Bucs this winter, and they’ve now reinforced things behind...
Mariners, Tommy Milone Agree To Minor League Deal
The Mariners have agreed to a minor league contract with Tommy Milone, according to Triple-A Tacoma’s director of media relations Paul Braverman (Twitter link). The veteran lefty also spent the 2022 campaign in the Mariners organization. Milone, who turns 36 in February, got into seven MLB games for Seattle...
Mets Sign José Peraza, Abraham Almonte To Minor League Deals
The Mets announced the signing of five players to minor league deals, including outfielder Abraham Almonte and infielder José Peraza. They also announced the previously-reported deals for right-handers Tommy Hunter, Sean Reid-Foley and Jimmy Yacabonis. All but Reid-Foley, who is likely to miss extended time after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May, will receive invites to major league Spring Training.
Tyler Beede signs with NPB’s Yomiuri Giants
The Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball announced Friday that they’ve signed right-hander Tyler Beede to a one-year contract. Beede himself announced the deal as well in a video message to his new club’s fan base (Twitter link). It’ll be the first stint overseas for Beede, a former first-round pick and top prospect with MLB’s own San Francisco Giants.
What’s left of the catching market?
The past couple of weeks have seen many of the top layers of the catching market come off the board. The top trade candidate, Sean Murphy, moved from Oakland to Atlanta. Four of the best free agents also found new homes, with Willson Contreras joining the Cardinals, Christian Vázquez going to the Twins, Mike Zunino to the Guardians and Omar Narváez to the Mets.
Cubs finalizing contract with SS Dansby Swanson
The Cubs are “very close” to a deal with shortstop Dansby Swanson, and are expected to finalize the deal shortly, NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan reports (via Twitter). The contract is a seven-year, $177MM deal that includes a full no-trade clause, according to Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports (Twitter link). Swanson is represented by Excel Sports Management.
Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami to be posted after 2025
Japanese slugger and third baseman Munetaka Murakami recently signed a three-year deal with his team, the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball. According to a report from The Mainichi out of Japan, as relayed by Nick Groke of The Athletic, the contract stipulates that Murakami will be posted after those three seasons.
Athletics sign veteran reliever Trevor May
The Athletics signed veteran right-hander Trevor May to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday. May is represented by the VC Sports Group. Outfielder Cody Thomas was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. May will be guaranteed $7M on the deal, ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweets. He can earn an...
Miami Marlins interested in OF Michael Conforto
The Marlins have shown some interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman also lists the Astros and Cubs, both of whom have been previously linked to the Boras Corporation client, as teams with interest. Miami entered the offseason searching for offensive...
Giants, Nick Duron Agree To Minor League Deal
The Giants have signed reliever Nick Duron to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. The 26-year-old joins the fourth organization of his professional career. Duron entered the pro ranks in 2015, selected by the Red Sox in the 31st round out of Clark College in...
Yankees Sign Michael Hermosillo, Demarcus Evans To Minor League Deals
The Yankees have added a bit of minor league depth, signing outfielder Michael Hermosillo and right-hander Demarcus Evans to minor league deals, according to each player’s MLB transaction log (here and here). Hermosillo, 28 next month, has spent the past two seasons with the Cubs. He hit just .115/.250/.148...
Orioles have interest in 42-year-old SP Rich Hill
The Orioles are showing interest in free agent starter Rich Hill, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI. The team has already signed right-hander Kyle Gibson to a one-year, $10M deal this off-season, but has long been rumored to be in the market for multiple veteran starters to bolster their rotation.
White Sox sign OF Billy Hamilton to minors contract
The White Sox have signed outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports (Twitter link). Hamilton will receive an invitation to Chicago’s big league Spring Training camp. This is Hamilton’s second stint with the White Sox, after he played in 71 games with the...
Diamondbacks designate LHP Tyler Gilbert for assignment
The Diamondbacks have officially announced their signing of right-hander Scott McGough, with left-hander Tyler Gilbert designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Gilbert, 29 next week, was first selected to the big leagues in August of 2021. Incredibly, he threw a no-hitter in his first-ever major league start, becoming the fourth player in MLB history to do so. He finished that season with 40 innings pitched over six starts and three relief appearances, posting a 3.15 ERA, despite a meager 15.9% strikeout rate.
Royals open to trade offers on Michael A. Taylor
The Royals are open to the possibility of dealing center fielder Michael A. Taylor, reports Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. They’ve also made corner infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier available, Rosenthal writes, although Taylor’s the more appealing of that duo. Taylor, who turns 32 shortly before Opening Day, is coming...
White Sox to sign OF Andrew Benintendi to five-year contract
Benintendi, 28, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Red Sox and ranked as the sport’s No. 1 prospect at Baseball America, ESPN and MLB.com prior to his big league debut. The runner-up to Aaron Judge for American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2017, he turned in a brilliant .290/.366/.465 batting line with 18 home runs and 21 steals a year later in 2018, seemingly setting the stage for him to break out into full-blown stardom.
Mets discussing James McCann in trade talks
The Mets are discussing catcher James McCann in trades, reports Andy Martino of SNY. No specific clubs are mentioned as having interest and it doesn’t appear anything is close, but the discussions are notable nonetheless. Going into yesterday, the club already had three catchers on their 40-man roster going...
Blue Jays might not trade a catcher after all
All offseason it’s seemed a matter of when, not if, the Blue Jays would trade one of their three catchers — Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen and Gabriel Moreno. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Blue Jays were open to trading Jansen to bring in a starting pitcher, but after landing Chris Bassitt on a three-year, $63M deal Feinsand reports that a trade is no certainty now.
Red Sox designate Eric Hosmer for assignment
The Red Sox have acquired right-hander Wyatt Mills from the Royals in exchange for minor league righty Jacob Wallace and opened a spot on the roster by designating first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment, per a team announcement. Hosmer came to the Sox in a deadline deal just a few...
