Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
NBA referee John Goble explains why Ja Morant was ejected vs. the Thunder
When Ja Morant was ejected near the end of the first half, many Memphis Grizzlies and basketball fans took to social media to show their confusion. In a pool report after the game, crew chief referee John Goble explained why Morant received both of his technical fouls. The first technical came late in the second quarter when Morant was attempting to catch a pass and appeared frustrated that a foul was called.
Cavaliers beat Mavericks 100-99 in OT on Allen's slam
Jarrett Allen's dunk with 2:01 remaining in overtime gave Cleveland a 100-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, keeping the Cavaliers unbeaten in five OT games this season
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Simons, Lillard lead Trail Blazers past Rockets 107-95
Anfernee Simons scored 32 points and Damian Lillard added 25 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 107-95
Watch: Fran McCaffery SEMO Postgame
Iowa Basketball Coach Talks About Non-Con Win Saturday Night
Steve Smith: Jeff Saturday should be the first interim head coach to be fired
Now an NFL Network analyst, Smith gave his take on the Colts' head coach soon after Indianapolis found themselves on the wrong side of history. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit, stunning Saturday and the Colts, 32-28 in overtime, to complete the largest comeback in the history of the NFL.
Devin Booker scores 58 in Suns' comeback win over Pelicans
Devin Booker scored a season-high 58 points, using one of the best scoring efforts of his career to nearly single-handedly push the Phoenix Suns past the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114 on Saturday night.
BYU stops late SMU comeback try, wins New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Cornerback Jakon Robinson stopped SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai on a 2-point conversion try with eight seconds left in the game, and BYU beat the Mustangs 24-23 Saturday night in the New Mexico Bowl. Mordecai, who finished with 218 passing yards and two touchdowns, tried to cut up the middle on a designed run and was dropped by Robinson, shutting down SMU’s comeback attempt from a 24-10 third-quarter deficit. The 2-point try came after Jordan Kerley caught a 12-yard TD pass from Mordecai. Taking his first snaps in a college game, BYU redshirt freshman Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters ran for a game-leading 96 yards with a touchdown, and Christopher Brooks added 88 yards and a score for the Cougars (8-5). Maiava-Peters was 7 of 12 passing for 47 yards and an interception.
Texas tops Louisville to win NCAA women's volleyball title
Texas proved too much for Louisville in Saturday's NCAA women's volleyball final, winning 25-22, 25-14 and 26-24 for its third title in program history.
