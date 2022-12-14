ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

NBA referee John Goble explains why Ja Morant was ejected vs. the Thunder

When Ja Morant was ejected near the end of the first half, many Memphis Grizzlies and basketball fans took to social media to show their confusion. In a pool report after the game, crew chief referee John Goble explained why Morant received both of his technical fouls. The first technical came late in the second quarter when Morant was attempting to catch a pass and appeared frustrated that a foul was called.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

BYU stops late SMU comeback try, wins New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Cornerback Jakon Robinson stopped SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai on a 2-point conversion try with eight seconds left in the game, and BYU beat the Mustangs 24-23 Saturday night in the New Mexico Bowl. Mordecai, who finished with 218 passing yards and two touchdowns, tried to cut up the middle on a designed run and was dropped by Robinson, shutting down SMU’s comeback attempt from a 24-10 third-quarter deficit. The 2-point try came after Jordan Kerley caught a 12-yard TD pass from Mordecai. Taking his first snaps in a college game, BYU redshirt freshman Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters ran for a game-leading 96 yards with a touchdown, and Christopher Brooks added 88 yards and a score for the Cougars (8-5). Maiava-Peters was 7 of 12 passing for 47 yards and an interception.
PROVO, UT

