ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? TV channel, live stream, start time for Pelicans vs. Suns Saturday NBA game

After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury, Zion Williamson is back to looking like his old self. The Pelicans star has been electric through his first 23 games of the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals. His impressive play has propelled him into the early MVP race, as he finished in the top 10 of a recent straw poll conducted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sporting News

Nets' Kevin Durant comments on Raptors' Scottie Barnes, challenge of growing into star: 'He's still a young player'

After winning the Rookie of the Year award for his impressive play during the 2021-22 season, Scottie Barnes is experiencing a sophomore slump. The Raptors forward hasn't been delivering consistent performances in Year 2, and he has seen dips in his points, rebounds, steals and field goal percentage. Despite his struggles, Barnes still has the backing of a future Hall of Famer.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

Heat deliver hilariously petty response to NBA fine for injury rules violation

Stephen Curry might be the "Petty King," but the Heat organization has its own Petty Kingdom in South Beach. On Friday, Miami became the latest team to earn a fine for violating the NBA's injury reporting rules — one day after the Nets earned a fine for the same offense. Per the league, the Heat were fined $25,000 because they "failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14," a game in which five players didn't suit up because of injury or G League assignment.
Sporting News

NBA trade rumors: Full list of players who become eligible to be traded on December 15

Among the list of key dates on this year's NBA calendar, Thursday, Dec. 15 stands as one of the most important. While teams have had the ability to execute trades all season, Dec. 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season. Why? Because on Dec. 15, over 70 players that signed contracts in the 2022 offseason became eligible to be traded.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy