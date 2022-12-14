Read full article on original website
Bills vs. Dolphins weather updates: Heavy snow in Buffalo forecast for NFL Week 15 Saturday night game
The Dolphins needed to use heaters when they placed in the indoor SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in their Week 14 matchup against the Chargers. It was 55 degrees outside during the game. If Miami thought that was a cold gameday experience, the team is in for an eye-opening experience...
NHL 800-goal club: Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid among potentials to join Alex Ovechkin in elite company
Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe. Alex Ovechkin. Those are the only three members of the exclusive 800-goal club in the NHL. The Great 8 recently joined The Great One and Mr. Hockey in the category by potting his 800th career goal on Dec. 13. The tally not only gave Ovechkin his...
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? TV channel, live stream, start time for Pelicans vs. Suns Saturday NBA game
After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury, Zion Williamson is back to looking like his old self. The Pelicans star has been electric through his first 23 games of the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals. His impressive play has propelled him into the early MVP race, as he finished in the top 10 of a recent straw poll conducted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
Nets' Kevin Durant comments on Raptors' Scottie Barnes, challenge of growing into star: 'He's still a young player'
After winning the Rookie of the Year award for his impressive play during the 2021-22 season, Scottie Barnes is experiencing a sophomore slump. The Raptors forward hasn't been delivering consistent performances in Year 2, and he has seen dips in his points, rebounds, steals and field goal percentage. Despite his struggles, Barnes still has the backing of a future Hall of Famer.
NFC standings: Vikings clinch North with historic comeback, earn home playoff game in NFL playoff picture
The Vikings already had the NFC North in hand heading into their Week 15 bout with the Colts. They were four games ahead of the second-place Lions, so squandering the division was a long shot. But at halftme on Saturday, it seemed a forgone conclusion that Minnesota would have to...
NBA trade rumors: From Jakob Poeltl to Bojan Bogdanovic, here are four moves we want to see
The unofficial start of NBA trade season has arrived. On Thursday, Dec. 15, more than 70 players who signed contracts during the 2022 offseason will become eligible to be traded. Conversations between teams could really start to heat up now that a new group has flooded the market. However, it's...
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are failing the Lakers in the clutch
After trailing by as many as 20 points in the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Celtics, the Lakers completely flipped the script, going on a wild run to take a 13-point lead with four minutes left in regulation. The comeback was nearly complete. And then, the collapse...
Heat deliver hilariously petty response to NBA fine for injury rules violation
Stephen Curry might be the "Petty King," but the Heat organization has its own Petty Kingdom in South Beach. On Friday, Miami became the latest team to earn a fine for violating the NBA's injury reporting rules — one day after the Nets earned a fine for the same offense. Per the league, the Heat were fined $25,000 because they "failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14," a game in which five players didn't suit up because of injury or G League assignment.
NBA trade rumors: Full list of players who become eligible to be traded on December 15
Among the list of key dates on this year's NBA calendar, Thursday, Dec. 15 stands as one of the most important. While teams have had the ability to execute trades all season, Dec. 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season. Why? Because on Dec. 15, over 70 players that signed contracts in the 2022 offseason became eligible to be traded.
