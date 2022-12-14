ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Argentina's Emi Martinez hits out at Kylian Mbappe over old South America comments ahead of World Cup final

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez criticised Kylian Mbappe over old comments the France striker made about the quality of South American football. WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe said in May that European nations are better prepared for the World Cup because they play "high-level matches all the time" against each other, whereas Argentina and Brazil do not face the same demands. Martinez was reminded by a reporter of those comments on Saturday before the World Cup final and fired back.
FIFA try to cover up fiery Achraf Hakimi incident with Gianni Infantino after World Cup loss to Croatia

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was furious after his team's World Cup defeat to Croatia and took his frustrations out on FIFA's president. WHAT HAPPENED? Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place World Cup play-off on Saturday after the Atlas Lions appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty for handball when Youssef En-Nesyri's header hit Bruno Petkovic and when Hakimi was felled by a challenge by the Croatia striker.

