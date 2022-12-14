Read full article on original website
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
KGO
Sources: Warriors' Stephen Curry (shoulder) out 'few weeks'
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a left shoulder injury, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Warriors announced on Thursday that Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation but did not provide a timeline for his return. Curry suffered the injury with 2:04...
KGO
Golden State faces Philadelphia on 4-game road skid
Golden State Warriors (14-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to break its four-game road slide when the Warriors play Philadelphia. The 76ers are 10-5 in home games. Philadelphia ranks last in the Eastern Conference with...
KGO
Stephen Curry glad to avoid shoulder surgery, hopeful for quick recovery
PHILADELPHIA -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry says he was relieved when surgery was taken off the table as a possible course of action for his left shoulder injury. "One hundred percent," Curry said after the Warriors' shootaround Friday morning. "That changed the whole dynamic of the conversation, both...
KGO
Steph Curry, LeBron James lead NBA quotes of the week
Stephen Curry was in a funny foul situation and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "Any time the defender is asking you, 'Are you all right?' and the ref says, 'I didn't see anything,' that's a funny situation to be in." Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, on...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
KGO
Curry and the Warriors take on the Raptors
Golden State Warriors (14-16, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (13-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 30.0 points per game. The Raptors have gone 10-5 in home games....
KGO
2022 NFL Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios
With just four weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched their playoff spot in the NFC. However, the remaining top-10 teams in both conferences are still looking to lock in their spots for thepostseasonandhave a chance to do so in Week15.
