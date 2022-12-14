ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

KGO

Sources: Warriors' Stephen Curry (shoulder) out 'few weeks'

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a left shoulder injury, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Warriors announced on Thursday that Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation but did not provide a timeline for his return. Curry suffered the injury with 2:04...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Golden State faces Philadelphia on 4-game road skid

Golden State Warriors (14-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to break its four-game road slide when the Warriors play Philadelphia. The 76ers are 10-5 in home games. Philadelphia ranks last in the Eastern Conference with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KGO

Steph Curry, LeBron James lead NBA quotes of the week

Stephen Curry was in a funny foul situation and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "Any time the defender is asking you, 'Are you all right?' and the ref says, 'I didn't see anything,' that's a funny situation to be in." Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, on...
KGO

Curry and the Warriors take on the Raptors

Golden State Warriors (14-16, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (13-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 30.0 points per game. The Raptors have gone 10-5 in home games....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

2022 NFL Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios

With just four weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched their playoff spot in the NFC. However, the remaining top-10 teams in both conferences are still looking to lock in their spots for thepostseasonandhave a chance to do so in Week15.
ARIZONA STATE

