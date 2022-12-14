Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Wednesday, December 14, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Cloudy;63;N;3;51%
Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;92%
Bismarck, ND;Cloudy;28;NNE;12;92%
Chicago, IL;Cloudy;37;ESE;9;79%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Mostly cloudy;54;W;6;58%
Des Moines, IA;Cloudy;41;ESE;13;95%
Dodge City, KS;Clear;25;W;18;65%
Duluth, MN;Snow;33;ENE;14;90%
El Paso, TX;Clear;38;NW;6;61%
Fargo, ND;Cloudy;32;E;7;96%
Houston, TX;Cloudy;67;NNW;2;93%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;39;SW;7;75%
Little Rock, AR;Fog;60;W;2;95%
Madison, WI;Cloudy;35;ESE;7;92%
Milwaukee, WI;Showers;39;ESE;22;72%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Rain;34;E;17;88%
New Orleans, LA;Cloudy;73;SSE;5;93%
Oklahoma City, OK;Mostly clear;38;NNW;6;61%
Omaha, NE;Clear;33;S;18;66%
San Antonio, TX;Cloudy;62;NNW;3;57%
Sioux Falls, SD;Showers;36;E;20;93%
Springfield, IL;Showers;46;SE;18;95%
St. Louis, MO;Rain;54;SE;5;95%
Tulsa, OK;Clear;43;NW;4;64%
Wichita, KS;Clear;30;W;6;71%
