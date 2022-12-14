Central-Current Conditions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Wednesday, December 14, 2022

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Austin, TX;Cloudy;63;N;3;51%

Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;92%

Bismarck, ND;Cloudy;28;NNE;12;92%

Chicago, IL;Cloudy;37;ESE;9;79%

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Mostly cloudy;54;W;6;58%

Des Moines, IA;Cloudy;41;ESE;13;95%

Dodge City, KS;Clear;25;W;18;65%

Duluth, MN;Snow;33;ENE;14;90%

El Paso, TX;Clear;38;NW;6;61%

Fargo, ND;Cloudy;32;E;7;96%

Houston, TX;Cloudy;67;NNW;2;93%

Kansas City, MO;Clear;39;SW;7;75%

Little Rock, AR;Fog;60;W;2;95%

Madison, WI;Cloudy;35;ESE;7;92%

Milwaukee, WI;Showers;39;ESE;22;72%

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Rain;34;E;17;88%

New Orleans, LA;Cloudy;73;SSE;5;93%

Oklahoma City, OK;Mostly clear;38;NNW;6;61%

Omaha, NE;Clear;33;S;18;66%

San Antonio, TX;Cloudy;62;NNW;3;57%

Sioux Falls, SD;Showers;36;E;20;93%

Springfield, IL;Showers;46;SE;18;95%

St. Louis, MO;Rain;54;SE;5;95%

Tulsa, OK;Clear;43;NW;4;64%

Wichita, KS;Clear;30;W;6;71%

