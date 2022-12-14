East-Current Conditions
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 14, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Flurries;29;NW;3;77%
Asheville, NC;Cloudy;39;SSE;2;86%
Atlanta, GA;Cloudy;46;E;5;76%
Atlantic City, NJ;Clear;30;NW;4;73%
Baltimore, MD;Clear;30;WNW;2;60%
Birmingham, AL;Cloudy;53;SE;7;87%
Boston, MA;Flurries;32;WNW;6;66%
Bridgeport, CT;Clear;29;NW;4;71%
Buffalo, NY;Partly cloudy;19;ENE;1;91%
Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;20;N;18;62%
Caribou, ME;Cloudy;17;NNW;15;76%
Charleston, SC;Cloudy;49;NNE;4;76%
Charleston, WV;Cloudy;36;NE;2;92%
Charlotte, NC;Cloudy;37;NNE;1;84%
Cleveland, OH;Cloudy;33;E;6;66%
Columbia, SC;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;1;88%
Columbus, OH;Cloudy;35;ENE;3;78%
Concord, NH;Clear;24;N;14;68%
Detroit, MI;Cloudy;31;ENE;4;88%
Grand Rapids, MI;Cloudy;30;E;7;85%
Hartford, CT;Cloudy;30;NW;4;74%
Indianapolis, IN;Showers;41;ESE;7;74%
Jackson, MS;Cloudy;70;SSE;12;87%
Jacksonville, FL;Mostly cloudy;64;NE;2;95%
Knoxville, TN;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;76%
Lexington, KY;Cloudy;46;E;4;75%
Louisville, KY;Cloudy;48;E;4;79%
Memphis, TN;Showers;62;SW;12;93%
Miami, FL;Partly cloudy;75;E;2;82%
Mobile, AL;Cloudy;69;SE;8;91%
Montgomery, AL;Mostly cloudy;57;E;5;77%
Mt. Washington, NH;Partly cloudy;-8;NNW;68;100%
Nashville, TN;Showers;55;SE;10;81%
New York, NY;Clear;31;N;7;53%
Newark, NJ;Clear;29;WNW;5;67%
Norfolk, VA;Mostly clear;34;WNW;2;88%
Orlando, FL;Cloudy;67;ESE;7;86%
Philadelphia, PA;Clear;33;NW;2;62%
Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;28;NNE;1;83%
Portland, ME;Clear;20;NNW;9;56%
Providence, RI;Mostly cloudy;30;WNW;6;70%
Raleigh, NC;Mostly cloudy;31;N;1;94%
Richmond, VA;Partly cloudy;26;NNW;1;93%
Savannah, GA;Cloudy;48;NNE;5;79%
Tampa, FL;Cloudy;66;E;4;89%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;33;E;5;93%
Vero Beach, FL;Cloudy;71;ESE;15;80%
Washington, DC;Clear;30;NW;1;83%
Wilmington, DE;Clear;26;NW;2;79%
