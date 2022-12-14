West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Tuesday, December 13, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Mostly cloudy;28;WNW;6;55%
Anchorage, AK;Mostly cloudy;22;NNE;5;88%
Billings, MT;Mostly clear;12;SW;9;91%
Boise, ID;Clear;31;NNW;3;79%
Casper, WY;Mostly cloudy;9;SW;5;96%
Cheyenne, WY;Mostly cloudy;16;NNW;17;64%
Denver, CO;Mostly cloudy;22;SE;3;67%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;8;NNE;2;53%
Grand Junction, CO;Mostly cloudy;26;ENE;3;88%
Helena, MT;Clear;10;Calm;0;79%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;76;ENE;12;74%
Juneau, AK;Rain to snow;36;ESE;23;86%
Las Vegas, NV;Clear;40;WNW;3;49%
Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;68%
Los Angeles, CA;Clear;48;N;2;76%
Olympia, WA;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;96%
Phoenix, AZ;Mostly clear;41;NE;2;85%
Portland, OR;Cloudy;38;N;1;87%
Reno, NV;Clear;19;W;2;88%
Roswell, NM;Clear;38;W;12;54%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;38;ENE;2;96%
Salt Lake City, UT;Flurries;31;NNW;9;88%
San Diego, CA;Mostly clear;50;NE;2;74%
San Francisco, CA;Clear;46;NNE;1;79%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Cloudy;40;E;3;79%
Spokane, WA;Flurries;30;WSW;3;85%
Tucson, AZ;Clear;39;W;2;83%
