Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
This N.J. ‘Christmas flower’ farm grows 40K poinsettias a year
Rows and rows of the iconic “Christmas flower,” the poinsettia, fill over 100,000 square feet of glass greenhouse in a burst of festive colors every holiday season at New Jersey’s Lennon Farm Greenhouses. The family-owned farm in Burlington County grows 40,000 poinsettia plants a year in a...
Step into Christmas at Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, NJ
In Mullica Hill, holiday cheer fills the air at Harbaugh Village. It's a place where you can find fun for the whole family while also giving back to those in need this holiday season.
This Popular Bucks County Restaurant is Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s “Family Dinner” Show
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale, an...
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ
You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
(MILLVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group announced on December 15th that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick's store,...
Civil War Site and Catholic School Added to the Local Register
The Philadelphia Historical Commission held its final meeting of 2022 on December 9. The former St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Parochial School and its adjoining parking lot that covers a long-demolished Civil War hospital were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. The handsome, three-story brick school building at...
Atlantic County, NJ Animal Shelter Lowers Adoption Fees For Christmas
The Atlantic County, New Jersey Animal Shelter is significantly reducing its fees for Christmas Day adoptions. On Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022, you can visit the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, located at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville, (by appointment only). On this special holiday, all eligible adoption fees...
Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ
Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
What helped ID the 'Boy in the Box?' His mother's family dabbles in genetic genealogy
PHILADELPHIA — It’s the ultimate rabbit hole of hobbies: genetic genealogy. There are legions of self-taught ancestry bloodhounds who upload their DNA to multiple databases in search of kin who did likewise, plugging gaps in their family tree. Joseph Augustus Zarelli’s biological mother had third and fourth cousins...
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
ocnjdaily.com
Crown Bank Building in Ocean City Draws Second Bid
There is a bidding war of sorts going on for the landmark Crown Bank building at the corner of Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue in downtown Ocean City. The building listed for $7 million is in bankruptcy court in Camden before Judge Andrew B. Altenburg Jr. Eustace Mita, of Icona...
80-year-old Somers Point, NJ woman overcome with emotion when told of new roof
South Jersey Surprise! 80-year-old Carol Bird's roof was leaking and in need of repair. She had no idea she was about to receive a new roof.
Be On The Lookout For Porch Pirates In Atlantic And Cape May Counties
Isn't it so funny how much people think they can get away with in this day and age? What's wild is the fact that we're all monitored now more than ever before in the history of mankind. Think about it. Almost everyone has, at the very least, a Ring camera...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Doo Wop Drive In Wildwood Crest is SOLD
The real estate online listing includes the building, an upstairs apartment and the business for 1 million dollars. Our research shows the sale is pending and once the number is released, we will post the sale price. According to our inside sources the property will continue to run as a...
Malvern 7-Year-Old Already Finding Her Place on Big Screen
Despite being just seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already leaving her mark on the big screen with her roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. Decker got her start as a baby, when her photo was selected as the winner...
WDEL 1150AM
Youngster falls asleep on school bus, goes unnoticed for hours
A seven-year-old student fell asleep on a school bus earlier this week, and woke up hours later, with no one else on board the parked bus. The boy did not show up for school, was missing for hours, and no one knew where he was. This happened Monday in the...
