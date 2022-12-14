ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfield, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore

Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ

You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ

Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Crown Bank Building in Ocean City Draws Second Bid

There is a bidding war of sorts going on for the landmark Crown Bank building at the corner of Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue in downtown Ocean City. The building listed for $7 million is in bankruptcy court in Camden before Judge Andrew B. Altenburg Jr. Eustace Mita, of Icona...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Doo Wop Drive In Wildwood Crest is SOLD

The real estate online listing includes the building, an upstairs apartment and the business for 1 million dollars. Our research shows the sale is pending and once the number is released, we will post the sale price. According to our inside sources the property will continue to run as a...
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Youngster falls asleep on school bus, goes unnoticed for hours

A seven-year-old student fell asleep on a school bus earlier this week, and woke up hours later, with no one else on board the parked bus. The boy did not show up for school, was missing for hours, and no one knew where he was. This happened Monday in the...

