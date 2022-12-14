View the gallery: Full basement, two story barn, fireplace. Country Home with Barn and Pool on 3 acres in Avoca NY. This home has a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floor, and a large pantry. Entertain around the gas fireplace in the large family room with cathedral ceilings. Down the hall are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. French doors lead to your partially covered, wrap-around deck that leads to the pool. Full basement offers an abundance of space with a great room for entertaining including a built-in bar and sink. Includes a two-story barn with electric. Enjoy this beautiful country setting surrounded by trees. $199,900.

AVOCA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO