Ithaca, NY

12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY

If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
ITHACA, NY
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages

(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
GENEVA, NY
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter

Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
ITHACA, NY
Concerned Parents Raise Bullying Concerns at Elmira School District Meeting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Concerned parents addressed the Elmira City School Board – claiming that their children are being bullied. During the Wednesday evening meeting, some parents in attendance shared their grievances about the safety of their children at school and bullying allegations. Norm Fenton is concerned for his...
ELMIRA, NY
NY Landquest: 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, swimming pool on 3 acres in Avoca NY

View the gallery: Full basement, two story barn, fireplace. Country Home with Barn and Pool on 3 acres in Avoca NY. This home has a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floor, and a large pantry. Entertain around the gas fireplace in the large family room with cathedral ceilings. Down the hall are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. French doors lead to your partially covered, wrap-around deck that leads to the pool. Full basement offers an abundance of space with a great room for entertaining including a built-in bar and sink. Includes a two-story barn with electric. Enjoy this beautiful country setting surrounded by trees. $199,900.
AVOCA, NY
Winter Storm Diaz Heading to Tompkins County

UPDATE: The Ithaca City School District will be closed tomorrow, December 16, 2022, due to inclement weather. All school-sponsored after-school and evening activities are also canceled. Alarms of the first winter storm of the season are here as winter storm Diaz has sparked warnings that will be in effect in...
ITHACA, NY
Cayuga County Travel Advisory: Motorists use caution

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County’s Sheriff’s Office has released a travel advisory this afternoon for December 15. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory in Cayuga County following the incoming snowstorm. Travel Advisory Due to freezing rain and snow, motorists should expect slippery road conditions throughout Cayuga County. Snowfall […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
SYRACUSE, NY

