ITHACA N.Y.—Cornell University has declined to increase its underwriter payments in support of Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT). In August, TCAT’s Board of Directors greenlighted a request for an 8% increase in contributions from its three underwriters, the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell. The increase would constitute an additional $75,780 in payments, bringing the total annual contribution from each underwriter to $1,022,911. In total, the funds would make up about 16% of TCAT’s $19.2 million of its projected expenditures in 2023.

