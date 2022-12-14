ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumansburg, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WETM 18 News

Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages

(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
GENEVA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
BATAVIA, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Anthony Costello’s unsettled legacy

In a blow to the long-troubled Anthony Costello estate, an anticipated $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex has fallen through. As the Rochester Beacon previously reported, the Brighton medical office complex, which houses UR Medicine’s largest concentration of outpatient facilities, was set to be acquired by Blue Sky Real Estate Services & Development, a New York City-based firm specializing in management of medical campuses.
ROCHESTER, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?

In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
GATES, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
penfield.org

Structural update on Clark Road barn located on Shadow Pines property

During the December 14 Penfield Town Board Work Session, the Town Board was made aware of recent structural damage to the interior of the Clark Road Barn including the collapse of the southeast corner of the barn floor into the basement. The structure is located on Clark Road on the...
PENFIELD, NY
wxxinews.org

'Messy storm system' to affect the Rochester area

What meteorologist Josh Nichols is forecasting to be a “messy storm system” for the Rochester region will dump some of the first measurable snow for many people locally by later on Thursday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service for Monroe and most other...
ROCHESTER, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire

As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
FULTON, NY
Daily Voice

Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days

Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
ELBRIDGE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person

Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
ITHACA, NY

