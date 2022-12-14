ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Community Banker retires after long career

Greg Hartz is an Ithacan. He graduated from Ithaca High School, he attended Cornell University and, interrupted by brief sojourns in New York City and Italy, he has lived and worked here ever since. And after he retires from his position as president and CEO of the central New York division of Tompkins Trust next spring, he will remain in the Ithaca area.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022

UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY

If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Winter weather closures for Dec. 16

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
ITHACA, NY
Joe Mertens

This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip down to your local antique mall can be a cool experience. There's always something interesting to find and a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
SYRACUSE, NY

