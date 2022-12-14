Read full article on original website
1,431 flu cases reported in Onondaga County from latest NYSDOH report
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest flu report from the New York State Department of Health has been released. According to the report, Onondaga County has the highest number of cases outside of the New York City/downstate area. 1,431 new flu cases were submitted for the week ending on December 10, 2022, in Onondaga County, […]
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
Community Banker retires after long career
Greg Hartz is an Ithacan. He graduated from Ithaca High School, he attended Cornell University and, interrupted by brief sojourns in New York City and Italy, he has lived and worked here ever since. And after he retires from his position as president and CEO of the central New York division of Tompkins Trust next spring, he will remain in the Ithaca area.
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY
If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
Broome County Towns Among Worst Ten Places to Live in New York
According to a RoadSnacks study by Nick Johnson, Binghamton and Endicott represented Broome County on a list of the ten worst places to live in New York State for 2021. The study ranked Binghamton as the seventh worst place to live in New York State in 2021. Binghamton actually moved...
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Madison County mourns loss of Town of Eaton Supervisor
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
Winter weather closures for Dec. 16
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip down to your local antique mall can be a cool experience. There's always something interesting to find and a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
Road Trip to Iconic Christmas Movie Town in Upstate New York
Tis the most wonderful time of the year for so many reasons. Everyone seems to be a bit happier during the holiday season. There's more hot chocolate, cinnamon and gingerbread drinks available to warm our bodies from the cold. We can look forward to the exchanging and receiving of thoughtful...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags.
Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
