Groton, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Winter weather closures for Dec. 16

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022

UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages

(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
GENEVA, NY
ithaca.com

Community Banker retires after long career

Greg Hartz is an Ithacan. He graduated from Ithaca High School, he attended Cornell University and, interrupted by brief sojourns in New York City and Italy, he has lived and worked here ever since. And after he retires from his position as president and CEO of the central New York division of Tompkins Trust next spring, he will remain in the Ithaca area.
ITHACA, NY
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY

If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Cornell declines increased funding request from TCAT, citing lack of ‘specific justification’

ITHACA N.Y.—Cornell University has declined to increase its underwriter payments in support of Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT). In August, TCAT’s Board of Directors greenlighted a request for an 8% increase in contributions from its three underwriters, the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell. The increase would constitute an additional $75,780 in payments, bringing the total annual contribution from each underwriter to $1,022,911. In total, the funds would make up about 16% of TCAT’s $19.2 million of its projected expenditures in 2023.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area

Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Elbridge Elementary welcomes new nurse

Elbridge Elementary welcomed Lindsay Handley as the incoming school nurse, as nurse Ginger Smith got ready to retire at the end of December. Handley is a Jordan-Elbridge alumna. She has four children, three of whom are students at Elbridge Elementary. Her fourth will enter the 3YP program next school year.
ELBRIDGE, NY
Syracuse.com

Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Building a Restaurant Business

Owner of LaParrilla in Oswego also owns Brandon’s Pub and Grill in Fair Haven and Brandon’s Bayfront in Wolcott. He works at growing his business while also holding down a full-time job at Novelis. “It’s always been kind of like a bucket list of something that I’ve always...
OSWEGO, NY

