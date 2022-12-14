Read full article on original website
Winter weather closures for Dec. 16
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages
(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
Binghamton to suspend tomorrow’s garbage collection
Due to the winter storm, the City of Binghamton has suspended regular Friday garbage collection for December 16th.
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Some Cortland, Chenango & Broome Schools Locked for 2nd Time This Week
For the second time in the course of a week, some schools in the region had their students confined to inside the school buildings while police were investigating possible threats. On December 14, some schools in Cortland, Chenango and Broome Counties, including Norwich, Whitney Point and Chenango Forks were put...
ithaca.com
Community Banker retires after long career
Greg Hartz is an Ithacan. He graduated from Ithaca High School, he attended Cornell University and, interrupted by brief sojourns in New York City and Italy, he has lived and worked here ever since. And after he retires from his position as president and CEO of the central New York division of Tompkins Trust next spring, he will remain in the Ithaca area.
Mom and Daughter Look Forward to Opening “Little Oak” in Conklin
The fond memories of the iconic Red Oak Diner will come back to life for many Binghamton-area residents when the Little Oak restaurant in Conklin opens its doors. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, have spent the last few months setting up the new establishment inside a former pizzeria.
Madison County mourns loss of Town of Eaton Supervisor
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY
If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
Cornell declines increased funding request from TCAT, citing lack of ‘specific justification’
ITHACA N.Y.—Cornell University has declined to increase its underwriter payments in support of Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT). In August, TCAT’s Board of Directors greenlighted a request for an 8% increase in contributions from its three underwriters, the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell. The increase would constitute an additional $75,780 in payments, bringing the total annual contribution from each underwriter to $1,022,911. In total, the funds would make up about 16% of TCAT’s $19.2 million of its projected expenditures in 2023.
14850.com
Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area
Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
Elbridge Elementary welcomes new nurse
Elbridge Elementary welcomed Lindsay Handley as the incoming school nurse, as nurse Ginger Smith got ready to retire at the end of December. Handley is a Jordan-Elbridge alumna. She has four children, three of whom are students at Elbridge Elementary. Her fourth will enter the 3YP program next school year.
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Building a Restaurant Business
Owner of LaParrilla in Oswego also owns Brandon’s Pub and Grill in Fair Haven and Brandon’s Bayfront in Wolcott. He works at growing his business while also holding down a full-time job at Novelis. “It’s always been kind of like a bucket list of something that I’ve always...
