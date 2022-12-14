ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

North & South Brunswick Sentinel

North-South Brunswick Sentinel: Memorable stories of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, we take a look at memorable stories that hit the pages of the North and South Brunswick Sentinel. New law safeguards personal information of those who serve in the justice system – https://centraljersey.com/2022/01/13/new-law-safeguards-personal-information-of-those-who-serve-in-the-justice-system/. In an effort to enhance the state’s ability to protect...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

South Brunswick High school teacher becomes two-time winner of Fulbright scholarship

South Brunswick High School teacher Samantha Saldanha-Kuncharam is a two-time Fulbright scholarship winner. In summer 2023, she will be traveling abroad to Taiwan with a select group of teachers after earning a Fulbright scholarship in “Group Projects Abroad” from The College of New Jersey, according to the Social Studies Department at South Brunswick High School (SBHS).
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Independent Datebook, Dec. 14

• The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is inviting New Jersey high school students to create original music with substance use prevention messages as part of the 2023 Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition. The competition is open to any type of music genre or any musical style. Entries accepted through March 5. Students interested in sharing their musical talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention. The finalists’ songs will be showcased in a virtual Prevention Concert on April 26. For competition rules, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985 or diane@drugfreenj.org.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Independent

Middletown, Red Bank to receive Safe Streets to Transit funding

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced funding to expand access to safe transportation and enhance areas around public transit facilities across the state. The awards total more than $24 million across three programs as part of Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Funding for the Local Aid and Economic Development Grants...
RED BANK, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript Datebook, Dec. 14

• The Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education has announced the following change in its meeting schedule: the meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave., has been cancelled. A new regular meeting will be held on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Park Avenue Complex. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting. Action will be taken during the meeting.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Princeton Packet

Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing

A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
PRINCETON, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Township Police blotter

A burglar broke into a Harbourton Ridge Road home sometime between Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and stole an assortment of items. The items were valued at about $300. Someone used a Brigham Way resident’s Social Security number to file a fraudulent claim for Social Security benefits in an incident reported Dec. 6. The victim learned of the incident of identity theft after being contacted by the New Jersey Department of Labor regarding a claim for Social Security benefits.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Connie Mercer takes her 30 years of ‘boots-on-the-ground knowledge’ to the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness

Connie Mercer spent 30 years working to end homelessness and to help families get back on their feet as the founder and executive director of the Lawrence Township-based HomeFront. Now, Mercer is turning her attention to the same issues – but on a statewide basis, as the newly appointed executive...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved

MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 14

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 25 at 11:52 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 24, an unknown individual removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at the Heritage Village apartment building, Woodward Road, Manalapan. The catalytic converter is valued at approximately $1,000. Patrolman Hunter Mauro took the.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Tri-Town News

How Native Americans created ‘a vast food network’

In stories of the first Thanksgiving more than 400 years ago, Native Americans are often portrayed as skilled hunter-gatherers who also grew crops like corn and squash. Native plant expert Jared Rosenbaum believes this view does not recognize the sophistication of indigenous people’s land management. Recent archaeological studies, he...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

CDR Garrick L. Hoadley, USN Ret, 86

CDR Garrick L. Hoadley, USN Ret, 86, of Freehold, NJ, formerly of Gilbertsville, NY, died surrounded by his children on November 27, 2022. Garrick was born in Norwich, NY, and raised in nearby New Berlin, NY. He attended Northwood School and graduated from Colgate University. Upon graduation, Garrick attended Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

State launches NJ Partnership for Student Success initiative

The Murphy Administration has announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
centraljersey.com

State, county, and municipal officials celebrate improvements to Hopewell’s 911 Dispatch Center

Hopewell Township officials and dignitaries came together to celebrate the grant the township received from the state to make improvements to the township’s 911 Dispatch Center. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-19), Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-15), Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli (D-15), and County Commissioner Kristin McLaughlin visited the township on Nov....
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

