North-South Brunswick Sentinel: Memorable stories of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, we take a look at memorable stories that hit the pages of the North and South Brunswick Sentinel. New law safeguards personal information of those who serve in the justice system – https://centraljersey.com/2022/01/13/new-law-safeguards-personal-information-of-those-who-serve-in-the-justice-system/. In an effort to enhance the state’s ability to protect...
New stand-alone Cranbury Public Library ‘lives up to its hype;’ provides services, spaces for all ages
Cranbury’s journey to have a stand-alone public library has been years in the making. The new Cranbury Public Library building opened to residents and visitors following a grand opening on Nov. 19. “We want this to be a town living room. We want everybody to come in and use...
Princeton Transitway Study is welcome news to Princeton-West Windsor area
The recent report from NJ Transit (NJT) on the Princeton Transitway Study is welcome news for our immediate regional area. If this project were not to continue advancing, we are bound to lose this treasured piece of infrastructure in operation for over 150 years and, apparently, the shortest rail line in the world.
South Brunswick High school teacher becomes two-time winner of Fulbright scholarship
South Brunswick High School teacher Samantha Saldanha-Kuncharam is a two-time Fulbright scholarship winner. In summer 2023, she will be traveling abroad to Taiwan with a select group of teachers after earning a Fulbright scholarship in “Group Projects Abroad” from The College of New Jersey, according to the Social Studies Department at South Brunswick High School (SBHS).
Fentanyl, seniors and pills among topics planned in 2023 learning series
The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) has wrapped up a successful 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series and will renew its partnership with the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES) to host the webinar series in 2023 along with the Opioid Education Foundation of America.
Independent Datebook, Dec. 14
• The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is inviting New Jersey high school students to create original music with substance use prevention messages as part of the 2023 Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition. The competition is open to any type of music genre or any musical style. Entries accepted through March 5. Students interested in sharing their musical talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention. The finalists’ songs will be showcased in a virtual Prevention Concert on April 26. For competition rules, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985 or diane@drugfreenj.org.
Middletown, Red Bank to receive Safe Streets to Transit funding
Gov. Phil Murphy has announced funding to expand access to safe transportation and enhance areas around public transit facilities across the state. The awards total more than $24 million across three programs as part of Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Funding for the Local Aid and Economic Development Grants...
Freehold Township settles litigation with utility, residential developer
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Municipal officials in Freehold Township have authorized a settlement agreement regarding the payment of electrical services at the Freehold Pointe residential development. On Nov. 22, members of the Township Committee authorized the settlement of litigation in a matter involving Freehold Township, Jersey Central Power and Light...
News Transcript Datebook, Dec. 14
• The Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education has announced the following change in its meeting schedule: the meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave., has been cancelled. A new regular meeting will be held on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Park Avenue Complex. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting. Action will be taken during the meeting.
Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing
A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
Former New York Yankees catcher assists William A. Miller Elementary School students in STEM lesson
John Flaherty can add another title to his name. New York Yankees catcher, now retired, current YES Network broadcaster, and now special guest STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – teacher. The former New York Yankees catcher visited students and staff at William A. Miller Elementary School...
Hopewell Township Police blotter
A burglar broke into a Harbourton Ridge Road home sometime between Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and stole an assortment of items. The items were valued at about $300. Someone used a Brigham Way resident’s Social Security number to file a fraudulent claim for Social Security benefits in an incident reported Dec. 6. The victim learned of the incident of identity theft after being contacted by the New Jersey Department of Labor regarding a claim for Social Security benefits.
Ocean County man faces charges related to fatal crash in Freehold Township
An Ocean County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her child in a fatal July crash in Freehold Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. On Dec. 16, Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on two counts of...
Connie Mercer takes her 30 years of ‘boots-on-the-ground knowledge’ to the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness
Connie Mercer spent 30 years working to end homelessness and to help families get back on their feet as the founder and executive director of the Lawrence Township-based HomeFront. Now, Mercer is turning her attention to the same issues – but on a statewide basis, as the newly appointed executive...
28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved
MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 14
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 25 at 11:52 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 24, an unknown individual removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at the Heritage Village apartment building, Woodward Road, Manalapan. The catalytic converter is valued at approximately $1,000. Patrolman Hunter Mauro took the.
How Native Americans created ‘a vast food network’
In stories of the first Thanksgiving more than 400 years ago, Native Americans are often portrayed as skilled hunter-gatherers who also grew crops like corn and squash. Native plant expert Jared Rosenbaum believes this view does not recognize the sophistication of indigenous people’s land management. Recent archaeological studies, he...
CDR Garrick L. Hoadley, USN Ret, 86
CDR Garrick L. Hoadley, USN Ret, 86, of Freehold, NJ, formerly of Gilbertsville, NY, died surrounded by his children on November 27, 2022. Garrick was born in Norwich, NY, and raised in nearby New Berlin, NY. He attended Northwood School and graduated from Colgate University. Upon graduation, Garrick attended Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy.
State launches NJ Partnership for Student Success initiative
The Murphy Administration has announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State, county, and municipal officials celebrate improvements to Hopewell’s 911 Dispatch Center
Hopewell Township officials and dignitaries came together to celebrate the grant the township received from the state to make improvements to the township’s 911 Dispatch Center. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-19), Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-15), Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli (D-15), and County Commissioner Kristin McLaughlin visited the township on Nov....
