200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department
A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
Biden's student-loan forgiveness might not be doomed if the Supreme Court strikes it down — he could take another legal path
There might be another legal route for Biden's student-debt relief if lawsuits currently blocking the plan are successful.
Student Loan Forgiveness: There’s a Way To Cancel Your Debt Within 2 Weeks
The White House continues to encourage qualified borrowers to submit debt relief claims even while legal objections to President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt are being heard in courts. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the temporary order does...
360,000 student loan borrowers received $24 billion in forgiveness from fix to Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The Biden administration's fix to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has benefited hundreds of thousands of borrowers. In October 2021, the Biden administration announced a one-year opportunity for student loan borrowers pursuing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness to get closer to being debt-free. Signed into law by then-President George...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers
Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the...
What happens to student loan debt when you die?
In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Student loan forgiveness could fall through for 30 million borrowers. If it does, consider these 4 relief options
If the legal challenges to Biden's sweeping student loan forgiveness prove successful, many borrowers will likely be in need of other relief measures. The existing policies include options for deferring payments if you're financially struggling and, in the most extreme cases, filing for bankruptcy. After President Joe Biden's historic announcement...
I Received $6,000 From the Department of Education -- and I'm Not Spending Any of It
Earlier this month, I received thousands of dollars back from my student loan refund request. And although I could really use this money to help with holiday travel plans, I'm not taking any chances. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan...
Over 23,000 student-loan borrowers might soon receive a check in the mail after 5 debt relief companies were accused of charging them unnecessary fees
The CFPB accused five companies that provide student-debt relief services of unlawfully collecting fees. Impacted borrowers will soon be compensated.
9 million student-loan borrowers are now receiving correction emails after mistakenly being told last month they were approved for debt relief
Insider first reported that nine million student loan borrowers got emails about relief with inaccurate subject lines. Corrections are now en route.
Does My Spouse Have To Pay My Student Loans If I Die?
Back in 2019, when more than 44 million Americans had a combined student loan debt of $1.5 trillion, insurance firm Haven House surveyed borrowers about the impact of death on their student loans and...
A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
I Just Received a $6,000 Student Loan Refund. Now What?
This Thursday, I received thousands of dollars from the US Department of Education. And I'm not spending a penny of it… yet. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan payments were going to restart to nearly receiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal loan forgiveness per borrower, we're all feeling whiplash from the back and forth.
The Supreme Court agrees to hear a 2nd student-loan forgiveness case next year to decide millions of borrowers' fates
Two challenges to President Joe Biden's student-debt cancellation program will take their place at the Supreme Court early next year.
Report: Millions told student loans were forgiven, but they were not
CBS reports 9 million people got an incorrect email. This is separate from the 16 million debt relief applications.
