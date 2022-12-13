ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

ulmwarhawks.com

Warhawks, Lamar Clash Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum

ULM (3-8 overall, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference) vs. Lamar (4-7 overall, 0-0 Southland Conference) 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 | Fant-Ewing Coliseum | Monroe, La. WATCH: ESPN+ | LISTEN: 105.3 FM KLIP | LIVE STATS | TICKETS. MONROE, La. - The ULM Warhawks continue a three-game homestand to conclude...
MONROE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Former Cowgirl comes home, winningest coach in program history returns with ULM

Brooks Donald Williams makes her return to the McNeese State campus. And the Cowgirls also make their return after a two-week hiatus. A former McNeese women’s basketball coach who took the Cowgirls to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, Donald Williams will bring a her Louisiana-Monroe team to the Legacy Center today for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
ulmwarhawks.com

Warhawks Fall at Home to Sam Houston, 79-53

MONROE, La. – Sam Houston's Cameron Huefner scored 18 points, knocking down 4-of-5 3-point field-goal attempts, while three other Bearkats joined him in double figures as SHSU pulled away from ULM in the second half, 79-53, Wednesday night at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. "They physically dominated us in the second half...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
ulmwarhawks.com

ULM’s Second-Half Rally Falls Short at McNeese, 76-66

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Stephanie Guihon and Le'Shenae Stubblefield combined to score 33 points to lead McNeese to a 76-66 victory over ULM Wednesday night as the Cowgirls posted their third-straight win in the series. There were four lead changes and four ties in a tightly contested first quarter....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley exited the home […]
MONROE, LA

