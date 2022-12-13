Read full article on original website
Related
ulmwarhawks.com
Warhawks, Lamar Clash Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum
ULM (3-8 overall, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference) vs. Lamar (4-7 overall, 0-0 Southland Conference) 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 | Fant-Ewing Coliseum | Monroe, La. WATCH: ESPN+ | LISTEN: 105.3 FM KLIP | LIVE STATS | TICKETS. MONROE, La. - The ULM Warhawks continue a three-game homestand to conclude...
Lake Charles American Press
Former Cowgirl comes home, winningest coach in program history returns with ULM
Brooks Donald Williams makes her return to the McNeese State campus. And the Cowgirls also make their return after a two-week hiatus. A former McNeese women’s basketball coach who took the Cowgirls to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, Donald Williams will bring a her Louisiana-Monroe team to the Legacy Center today for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
ulmwarhawks.com
Warhawks Fall at Home to Sam Houston, 79-53
MONROE, La. – Sam Houston's Cameron Huefner scored 18 points, knocking down 4-of-5 3-point field-goal attempts, while three other Bearkats joined him in double figures as SHSU pulled away from ULM in the second half, 79-53, Wednesday night at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. "They physically dominated us in the second half...
ulmwarhawks.com
ULM’s Second-Half Rally Falls Short at McNeese, 76-66
LAKE CHARLES, La. – Stephanie Guihon and Le'Shenae Stubblefield combined to score 33 points to lead McNeese to a 76-66 victory over ULM Wednesday night as the Cowgirls posted their third-straight win in the series. There were four lead changes and four ties in a tightly contested first quarter....
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
Projects on FM 1097 in the Willis area to continue through 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM...
State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley exited the home […]
Comments / 0