Las Vegas WWII veteran passes away at age 106

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Old age is inevitable, imagine living past the age of 100.

Local resident, Vincent Shank, 106, first caught 8 News Now’s attention for being one of the oldest living POW WWII Vets.

Vincent Shank passes away in Dec. 2022. (Nancy Shank)

Over the weekend Vincent passed away in his sleep.

His daughter Nancy Shank described her father as her best friend.

“He was my best buddy and he made me laugh every day,” Nancy said. “He loved life and learning things and he always said he was going to live through his hundreds.”

A POW World War II Veteran, 8News Now interviewed Vincent in November about attending the Veteran’s Day Parade.

“The turnout was fantastic with millions of people,” Vincent told 8 News Now at the time. “They were grateful, and all wanted to shake my hand and say how great it was to see us and talk to us in person.”

Since his passing on Sunday, Nancy said the outpour of support has been huge.

Vincent started out as a 1st Lieutenant plane navigator in the U.S. Army Air Corp. and soon became a very successful musician in the Las Vegas Valley.

He also played alongside key entertainment figures such as members of the Rat Pack.

“He was on the road with many big bands, and they came to Vegas in 1951 when it was a very small town and he started playing at all the hotels. The Sands, The Silver Slipper, and El Rancho,” Nancy explained.

He played the Trumpet and Trombone and ended up retiring from the music scene in 1981, at age 65.

From there, he and his wife Dorothy would split their time between Vegas and Hawaii. Vincent ran his first marathon at age 80.

While his health was always his top priority, Nancy said even on his not-so-great days, he led with a smile and was always there for others.

“I know he didn’t always feel well, but he never let on and never complained about anything and always said the most important thing is to help your fellow man,” she explained.

Vincent will be cremated and buried at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City next to his late wife.

Nancy credited her father’s longevity to exercise and living a vegetarian lifestyle, including his love of juicing.

