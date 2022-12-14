Read full article on original website
Collinsville girls hold off Valley Head; Panther boys win big
VALLEY HEAD – The Collinsville Lady Panthers held off Valley Head 53-49 in girls basketball action Friday evening. Sophie Wills led the Lady Panthers with 14 points. Tyla Tatum tallied 13 points. Rylee Tillery and Nayeli Mata finished with 10 and eight points respectively. Both Tillery and Mata connected on a pair of 3-pointers.
Spring Garden rallies, holds off Cedar Bluff in area basketball battle
CEDAR BLUFF – The Spring Garden Panthers rallied from an early nine-point first-quarter deficit to take a 56-52 area basketball win at Cedar Bluff on Thursday night. John Welsh led the charge for the fifth-ranked Panthers (6-2, 4-0) with 20 points. Jon Marq Rogers sank a pair of 3-pointers and had 12 points. Connor Bates contributed eight points. Jake Welsh and Cam Welsh finished with seven and six points respectively.
Lady Warriors top Alexandria in Thursday basketball action
CENTRE – Ella Garmany rang for 19 points, including an 8-of-10 performance from the free-throw line, to lead the Cherokee County Lady Warriors to a 54-47 girls basketball win over visiting Alexandria on Thursday. Vivian Connell contributed nine points for the Lady Warriors (6-2). Audrey Haygood added eight points...
Top-ranked Spring Garden girls sink 14 treys in rout of Cedar Bluff
CEDAR BLUFF – The Spring Garden Lady Panthers sank 14 3-pointers in a 91-16 area basketball rout at Cedar Bluff on Thursday. Libby Brown connected on five of those treys and finished with 17 points for top-ranked Spring Garden (11-0, 4-0). She also had seven steals, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Spring Garden girls lead area basketball teams ranked in first ASWA poll of the season
Following a 10-0 start to the basketball season, the Spring Garden Lady Panthers find themselves atop the first Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 1A girls rankings of the season. The first poll was released early Thursday morning. In all, five area girls and boys teams find themselves ranked in the...
Cherokee County Commission Signs Proclamation in Honor of Mr. Earl W. McPeak
During the most recent meeting of the Cherokee County Commission a special tribute was awarded to Mr. Earl McPeak, as a Proclamation was signed honoring him for his outstanding service to his community, to his country, to his fellow man and for his heroic efforts in the Armed Forces,. Proclamation...
State Troopers Respond to Two Single-Vehicle Accidents with Injuries Wednesday Night
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports, state troopers responded to two accidents involving injuries on Wednesday night. The first occurred around 7:35pm on Sand Valley Road in Etowah County, when two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck with the female driver and a male that was riding with her, both of Attalla, being taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Church Yard Sale – December 15th and 16th
There will be a church yard sale at the Cedar Bluff Baptist Outreach Building on Thursday, December 15th, and Friday, December 16th, from 9am until 4pm each day, with lots of good stuff.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Announces Award Winners
Each year Sheriff Jeff Shaver hosts an End-of-the-Year Award celebration for Sheriff’s Office employees. During this meeting, Sheriff Shaver and Chief Deputy Summerford presented awards to show their appreciation to Deputies and Corrections Officers for their outstanding performance over the past year – while serving and protecting residents of Cherokee County.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, December 16th
Jason Miller age 28 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order;. Jesse Norton, 40 of Hokes Bluff – UPOCS, UPODP and FTA/UPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Gerry Parker and Tonya Parker – both 43 of Cedar Bluff – UPOCS and UPODP with Gerry Parker also charged with FTA/Trafficking Methamphetamine and Probation Revocation.
Mr. Jody Davis Reed
Survivors include his wife, Jamie Cotton Reed and children; Aubrey, Jayden, Alleya,& Haron, brother, Robby (Tabatha) Reed; nephews & godsons; Ryder Reed, Jeff Reed, Aunt & Uncle; Lisa & Jimbo Weaver, and uncle; David Davis. Mr. Reed was a native of Cherokee County and the son of the late Robert...
Food Give Away Saturday Dec 17th In Centre
The Clear View Worship Center is having a Food Give Away on Saturday, December 17th, beginning at 9 am until All is Gone. This will be a drive through distribution. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. The Clear View Worship Center is located on the Cedar...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Personnel Arrests Intoxicated Man Allegedly Attempting to Steal Vehicle
Authorities in DeKalb County said they arrested a man after they found him drunk and sitting inside a truck on a property after they were called about someone trying to steal the vehicle. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office along with the Crossville Police Department responded to an area on County Road 370 in the Kilpatrick community on December 13.
