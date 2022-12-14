Read full article on original website
Big third quarter propels Ellensburg past Grandview
ELLENSBURG — In a matchup between the CWAC's two best teams from last season, Ellensburg's defense proved to be the difference against Grandview's league-best offense. A dominant third quarter turned the tide, carrying the much taller Bulldogs to a 62-56 win on their home floor Friday night. Oregon State signee Gavin Marrs scored a team-high 21 points to go with five blocks, and coach Anthony Graham said the 6-foot-11 forward scored nine baskets inside the paint.
Off to the races for school records
Just over two weeks into the basketball season, we've already got two new scoring records and nearly a third in the Valley. The girls have come out firing. First came junior Esmeralda Galindo, who broke her own single-game record at Davis in the first game with 35 points on Nov. 29. Then came senior Natalee Trevino of Grandview and her 36-point tally on Dec. 6, when she dislodged a three-way tie for the Greyhounds' previous record of 35.
Roland Milton Rogers, 76
Roland Milton Rogers, 76, of Grandview died Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Charles William Ashley, 91
Charles William Ashley, 91, of Grandview died Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Doris May Anderson, 95
Doris May Anderson, 95, of Ellensburg died Saturday, Dec. 12. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Jose Zefina, 57
Jose Zefina, 57, of Yakima died Monday, Dec. 5. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Cynthia Silicki, 75
Cynthia Silicki, 75, of Yakima died Monday, Dec. 5, in Seattle. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Murline Davis, 80
Murline Davis, 80, of Yakima died Saturday, Dec. 10. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Joel R. Cooper, 81
Joel R. Cooper, 81, of Yakima died Sunday, Dec. 11, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Carol Louise Crabtree, 75
Carol Louise Crabtree, 75, of Yakima, died Sunday, Dec. 11. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Firefighters respond to house fire north of Selah
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on the outskirts of Selah on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to 391 Adobe Way around 12:40 p.m., and found the front left corner of the house, where an attached garage was located, on fire, said Selah Deputy Fire Chief Mickey Gillie, who called for a second alarm around 12:50 p.m.
City asks whether Yakima's airport could help solve Sea-Tac congestion issues
As state officials study potential sites to help relieve crowding at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the city of Yakima has taken tentative steps to suggest it could be part of the solution. City Manager Bob Harrison told the Yakima Herald-Republic the city has inquired with Washington State Department of Transportation officials...
Opinion: A special young man leaves a legacy of compassion
Some people only get a short time in this world, yet they make their mark on it quickly. They touch our lives in profound ways we never forget. Clearly, Fritz Weresch was that kind of a person. And though his life ended Dec. 8, hundreds of the West Valley High...
