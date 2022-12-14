Just over two weeks into the basketball season, we've already got two new scoring records and nearly a third in the Valley. The girls have come out firing. First came junior Esmeralda Galindo, who broke her own single-game record at Davis in the first game with 35 points on Nov. 29. Then came senior Natalee Trevino of Grandview and her 36-point tally on Dec. 6, when she dislodged a three-way tie for the Greyhounds' previous record of 35.

