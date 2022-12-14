Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Earth Orbital Changes Could Triggered Ancient Global Warming Event 56 Million Years Ago: Scientists Say
Global warming also occurred several million years ago due to Earth orbital changes, according to a new study. This unexplained phenomenon has hunted some members of the scientific community for years, asking questions like what triggered the event and how it happened. Ancient Global Warming Event. The study was published...
natureworldnews.com
Indonesia's Target Climate Goals to Curb Global Warming Insufficient: Global Research Coalition
Climate change and global warming have been a recurring theme when it comes to the potential catastrophic destruction of the world's environment on land, water, or the atmosphere in the coming decades. In recent years, scientists used climate models to show that rising temperatures and global sea-level rise at an...
natureworldnews.com
Birds Die of Starvation on the Coasts of Alaska, Experts Warn Shifts in Food Chain Due to Climate Change
Alaska's coasts are littered with bodies and starving birds. According to experts, changes in the food chain are a result of climate change. According to a report published on Tuesday by US scientists, dead and dying seabirds gathered along the northern and southern coasts of the Bering and Chukchi seas over the previous six years show how the Arctic's rapidly changing climate is endangering the ecosystems and the ones who live there.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
natureworldnews.com
Recently Discovered Fossil Site Reveals that Giant Arthropods May Have Ruled the Depths 470 Million Years Ago
Giant arthropods, cousins of contemporary species like shrimp, insects, and spiders, may have controlled the oceans 470 million years ago, according to findings at a new fossil site in Morocco. Numerous giant "free-swimming" arthropods are documented in the earliest evidence from the Taichoute site, which was formerly underwater but is...
natureworldnews.com
Marine Heatwaves That Are More Common and Intense Put Coral Reef Ecosystems at Risk
Around a billion people depend on coral reefs for their lives because they give them food, draw tourists, and shield coasts from storms. But more frequent and powerful marine heat waves are endangering these ecosystems. While prolonged sea temperature increases of merely 1 degree Celsius over the summertime norm can...
natureworldnews.com
US Announces Almost $40 Million Dam Removal Projects to Allow Salmon Passage in Washington State Rivers
Dam removal projects are underway in the state of Washington after years of struggle between destroying or retaining the river barriers deemed by conservationists as hindrance to fish population. Earlier this week, the US announced that the Pacific Northwest state could receive a fund boost to remove some of its...
natureworldnews.com
Christmas Asteroid Doesn't Pose Any Danger as it Reaches Closer Approach to Earth, Report Says
According to a recent report, a large asteroid did not pose any threat as it reached a close approach, which could become visible this week. Many families have been preparing for the Christmas Holiday and decorations since December began. Malls and stores are expected to be packed with buyers as the Christmas rush comes near.
natureworldnews.com
Hens Gene Editing Might Save Billions of Male Chickens From Being Slaughtered Each Year
According to Israeli scientists, they have created gene-edited hens that only produce eggs that give rise to female chicks. The discovery could stop the annual culling of billions of male chickens who are killed because they don't lay eggs. Gene-edited hens could prevent the mass killing of chicks. The Golda...
natureworldnews.com
Batteries vs. Species: Nevada Wildflower Growing Only Lithium Mine Site Declared Endangered
On a high-desert ridge, a lithium mine site is planned to help meet the rising demand for electric car batteries. A Nevada wildflower, which only grows on the very same site, was officially listed as endangered on Wednesday, according to US wildlife officials. Now there seems to be a battle of priorities between batteries as an alternative energy source and saving a species from extinction.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Create Machine Learning Model That Makes Advantage of the Diverse Bacteria Present in Wastewater
The amount of SARS-CoV-2 in a wastewater system was linked to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area it served, according to research from the lab of Fangqiong Ling at Washington University in St. Louis earlier this year. Precision insights can be found in wastewater. Ling, an assistant professor in...
