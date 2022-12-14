ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Birds Die of Starvation on the Coasts of Alaska, Experts Warn Shifts in Food Chain Due to Climate Change

Alaska's coasts are littered with bodies and starving birds. According to experts, changes in the food chain are a result of climate change. According to a report published on Tuesday by US scientists, dead and dying seabirds gathered along the northern and southern coasts of the Bering and Chukchi seas over the previous six years show how the Arctic's rapidly changing climate is endangering the ecosystems and the ones who live there.
ALASKA STATE
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
natureworldnews.com

Marine Heatwaves That Are More Common and Intense Put Coral Reef Ecosystems at Risk

Around a billion people depend on coral reefs for their lives because they give them food, draw tourists, and shield coasts from storms. But more frequent and powerful marine heat waves are endangering these ecosystems. While prolonged sea temperature increases of merely 1 degree Celsius over the summertime norm can...
natureworldnews.com

Hens Gene Editing Might Save Billions of Male Chickens From Being Slaughtered Each Year

According to Israeli scientists, they have created gene-edited hens that only produce eggs that give rise to female chicks. The discovery could stop the annual culling of billions of male chickens who are killed because they don't lay eggs. Gene-edited hens could prevent the mass killing of chicks. The Golda...
natureworldnews.com

Batteries vs. Species: Nevada Wildflower Growing Only Lithium Mine Site Declared Endangered

On a high-desert ridge, a lithium mine site is planned to help meet the rising demand for electric car batteries. A Nevada wildflower, which only grows on the very same site, was officially listed as endangered on Wednesday, according to US wildlife officials. Now there seems to be a battle of priorities between batteries as an alternative energy source and saving a species from extinction.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy