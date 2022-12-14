Read full article on original website
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Start the new year earning an IGNITE Text Academy CompTIA A+ Certification! Interested parties can join Alana Polk, Career Navigator, at Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center located at 5488 S. Padre Island Dr. #1572 in the back of La Palmera Mall on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 6-7pm for an important information session on how to get started. The program is FREE for qualified participants, lasts 12 weeks, and will prepare attendees for a career working with computers!
Coastal Bend holiday shopping in full effect
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just one week away from Christmas, it is crunch time at La Palmera mall. This is one of the busiest weekends out of the entire year. Assistant manager of Bath & Body Works, Jennifer Gifford spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We have seen a really nice increase in traffic in our stores. This is definitely the funnest time of the year for us, we staff up, we plan and prep all through the summer and fall season."
Coastal Bend lawmakers look to bring home surplus funds from next legislative session
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — How much will the Coastal Bend get of the State’s estimated budget surplus of $27 billion?. State Representative Todd Hunter told 3NEWS that he hopes the Coastal Bend area can get some much needed funds. "I want to get all the money I can...
Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department. The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money. The Bishop Police Department has always done its own...
Landscape is changing at the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Health Center is going to be expanded. The facility opened in 2017, as many of the services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial were being transferred to the health system’s Shoreline campus, and 5 years later, it’s growing because of overwhelming demand.
Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
Anonymous donor promises to match Share Your Christmas donations Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive benefiting the Coastal Bend Food Bank is coming up Thursday and we are excited for another opportunity to help those in need in the Coastal Bend. This year's event will be a little different than in years before....
Disabled little girl's holidays are looking up after CC fencer builds her a custom ramp
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Odem family that's been through trying times is finally getting some relief for its 6-year-old daughter Dakota Garcia thanks to the generosity of a local fencing company. Built Strong CC, a local fencing company, made a ramp -- free of charge -- for Dakota,...
Flour Bluff ISD raises tax rate
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The board of trustees for the Flour Bluff Independent School District have adopted a tax rate hike for its district. This comes despite the fact that a slightly higher rate increase failed to get voter approval in the November midterm election. That has sparked what the district admits is concern among some.
Local Veterans Affairs office adds two mobile units to provide healthcare services
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local VA clinic recently added two new mobile medical units to provide on-the-go care to rural Coastal Bend and Texas Valley communities. The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System's mobile clinics will visit eight cities weekly. The units act as a way to remove the barrier of distance from veterans' access to healthcare.
Corpus Christi landfill could see project to harvest, reuse natural gases from trash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials are looking to approve a project that would help to harvest the natural gases produced by the trash at the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill. The project would bring in at least $10,000 dollars a month in new revenue. Gas extraction devices sit on top of...
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Our Lady of the Assumption Food Pantry in Ingleside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
Federal grant pours $6 million to build police training center in Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $6 million federal grant is paying for a regional emergency operation and training center that will be located in Kingsville, Texas. Kleberg County officials had been working on the plan for a couple of years now and feel that the facility is going to make a big difference.
Desalination to be a hot topic for new Corpus Christi City Council members
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council elections are now behind us, but it means that the work ahead is just beginning. Developing a plan that moves the 8th most populous city in Texas toward a thriving future is where the council will have the chance to make a lasting impression.
Port, City of Corpus Christi leadership weigh in on desal discussion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two newly elected Corpus Christi City Council members have expressed their opposition to the Port of Corpus Christi's desalination plant. The people that we're elected over the last month understand the significance of an entity in the Coastal Bend getting a desal plant. It's one of the biggest issues, not only here, but in Texas," said Port of C.C. Board Chair Charlie Zahn.
Toys For Tots distribution day in the Coastal Bend
The annual campaign by the Marine Corps brings holiday cheer to thousands of Coastal Bend children every year.
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges action
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Over the past three years, there has been a worrying increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Corpus Christi, Texas. TB is a highly contagious bacterial infection transmitted through the air. It can be passed from person to person through close contact.
Corpus Christi sees increase in tuberculosis cases over three year span
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last three years the city of Corpus Christi has seen an increase in cases of tuberculosis. Back in 2020, there were four cases. That was moved up to 10 in 2021. This year, the number is 12. Tuberculosis is a bacteria that is...
Election Day: Residents to choose three city council representatives Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nov. 8 election results were canvassed at the brief meeting in late November, making them official. However, three of those races did not end with a clear-cut winner. Candidates in District 1, District 2 and District 3 will now face off in a runoff...
delmar.edu
First-Generation Student with Dyslexia Overcomes Disability to Graduate This Friday from DMC
Article by: Rosa Linda Reynoso and Melinda Eddleman. According to The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, the neurologically based learning disability known as dyslexia that’s marked by difficulties with decoding and reading comprehension affects 20 percent of the U.S. population. The center estimates that figure to be one in five Americans who are challenged by the disability.
