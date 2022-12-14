ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Ignite your understanding of computers; how they operate, how to fix them, and how to profit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Start the new year earning an IGNITE Text Academy CompTIA A+ Certification! Interested parties can join Alana Polk, Career Navigator, at Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center located at 5488 S. Padre Island Dr. #1572 in the back of La Palmera Mall on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 6-7pm for an important information session on how to get started. The program is FREE for qualified participants, lasts 12 weeks, and will prepare attendees for a career working with computers!
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend holiday shopping in full effect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just one week away from Christmas, it is crunch time at La Palmera mall. This is one of the busiest weekends out of the entire year. Assistant manager of Bath & Body Works, Jennifer Gifford spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We have seen a really nice increase in traffic in our stores. This is definitely the funnest time of the year for us, we staff up, we plan and prep all through the summer and fall season."
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
KIII 3News

Flour Bluff ISD raises tax rate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The board of trustees for the Flour Bluff Independent School District have adopted a tax rate hike for its district. This comes despite the fact that a slightly higher rate increase failed to get voter approval in the November midterm election. That has sparked what the district admits is concern among some.
KIII 3News

Port, City of Corpus Christi leadership weigh in on desal discussion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two newly elected Corpus Christi City Council members have expressed their opposition to the Port of Corpus Christi's desalination plant. The people that we're elected over the last month understand the significance of an entity in the Coastal Bend getting a desal plant. It's one of the biggest issues, not only here, but in Texas," said Port of C.C. Board Chair Charlie Zahn.
delmar.edu

First-Generation Student with Dyslexia Overcomes Disability to Graduate This Friday from DMC

Article by: Rosa Linda Reynoso and Melinda Eddleman. According to The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, the neurologically based learning disability known as dyslexia that’s marked by difficulties with decoding and reading comprehension affects 20 percent of the U.S. population. The center estimates that figure to be one in five Americans who are challenged by the disability.
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

