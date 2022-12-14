Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Blue Santa Event: Another Reason To Love San Angelo
It is easy to become distracted by the bad things in communities like San Angelo daily. There are tragedies and victims that can cause us all to question what is happening to humanity. Then, there are the singular events, where many hard-working people come together to bring goodness and joy....
Texas Roadhouse San Angelo is Going Viral
Have you ever been on the ground floor of a viral event? It is happening right now, and it is focused on San Angelo. If you've been to social media lately in San Angelo perhaps you have encountered this. According to a Facebook post from Hollie Sherrod who wrote:. Hats...
What A Great Way To Experience Hanukkah In San Angelo
It is the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah is celebrated by Jewish people around the world for eight days in November or December, depending upon where it falls on the Jewish calendar. Each night for eight nights, a candle is lit for the eight nights that one night's supply of oil...
A San Angelo White Christmas More Likely, But Still Remote
The long range forecast issued from the National Weather Service on December 13th, indicates that temperatures from 12/21-12/27 could be significantly BELOW normal. This means at least the possibility of a White Christmas in the area seems to be a bit higher. While it is impossible to forecast this far...
Five Christmas Events in San Angelo This Weekend
If you're looking for Christmas events and activities, check out five that I have listed here and are all happening this weekend!!. The San Angelo “Christmas Tour of Lights" which features Christmas lights and Christmas themes in a 2.5 mile drive along the Concho River downtown continues through December 31st. The tour features over three million lights and is open from 6 - 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. until midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Cars enter at S. Bryant Blvd. and 1st Street. For more information, visit conchochristmascelebration.com.
Beware of Night Stalking Coyotes In San Angelo Backyards
The video is terrifying. A security camera catches a coyote attacking a two-year-old in a Los Angeles neighborhood in broad daylight. This is just the latest incident. A quick google search for "coyote attacks toddler" will pull up numerous incidents. Many of those incidents have occurred right here in Texas. Not only do coyotes attack small children, they main and kill countless beloved family pets.
Walmart CEO Warns: San Angelo Shoplifters Causing Us All To Pay
The CEO of Walmart is sending out a warning about higher prices and store closings. Doug McMillon told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that shoplifting at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide is at historic high rates. Here in San Angelo, we're not immune to this trend. Back in October, a San...
Casey Donahew Plays City Limits Sat, Dec 17th
As a part of Casey Donahew's first acoustic tour ever, his tour brings him to San Angelo as he plays City Limits on Saturday, December 17th. Casey's tour is called "Bars and Beer Joints" with numerous stops scheduled for the tour. Check it out.... Tickets for Casey's Bars and Beer...
SAMFA Presents “Comfort & Joy” a Christmas Jazz Concert
The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is bringing you a very special evening of music as they present "Comfort & Joy" a Christmas Jazz Concert at the Museum on Friday, December 16th at 6 pm. Get ready for a wonderful Christmas music experience featuring Tom Braxton and Andrea Wallace.
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://975kgkl.com
Comments / 0