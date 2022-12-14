ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Five Christmas Events in San Angelo This Weekend

If you're looking for Christmas events and activities, check out five that I have listed here and are all happening this weekend!!. The San Angelo “Christmas Tour of Lights" which features Christmas lights and Christmas themes in a 2.5 mile drive along the Concho River downtown continues through December 31st. The tour features over three million lights and is open from 6 - 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. until midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Cars enter at S. Bryant Blvd. and 1st Street. For more information, visit conchochristmascelebration.com.
Beware of Night Stalking Coyotes In San Angelo Backyards

The video is terrifying. A security camera catches a coyote attacking a two-year-old in a Los Angeles neighborhood in broad daylight. This is just the latest incident. A quick google search for "coyote attacks toddler" will pull up numerous incidents. Many of those incidents have occurred right here in Texas. Not only do coyotes attack small children, they main and kill countless beloved family pets.
