Search team discovers shipwreck believed to be carrying golds worth millions of dollars

On November 4, 1875, the SS Pacific departed Victoria, British Columbia on a routine trip to San Francisco, carrying between 275 and 400 passengers.

It is unknown how many unticked passengers she was hauling, including kids. Sewell Moody, a well-known lumber baron, and Captain Otis Parsons, owner of a fleet of steamers on Canada’s Fraser River, were both on board.

In addition, she carried a variety of commercial cargo, including 200 pounds of gold from the mining boom in British Columbia. Pacific came upon the 1,000-ton sailing ship Orpheus as it approached Cape Flattery on its way to Nanaimo.

The mate on board Orpheus mistakes Pacific’s lights for the lighthouse at Cape Flattery at around 2130 in the rain and darkness. When he cut across Pacific’s bow while turning Orpheus to the port, the steamer struck Orpheus on the starboard side. The collision was brief, and Pacific raked down the length of the hull of the sailing ship.

The crew of Pacific initially believed their ship was uninjured by the collision, but after a short while, the ship started to list to port.

The passengers hurried to the lifeboats, and the ship capsized and sank within an hour. All of the survivors who managed to leave the ship entered the ocean, and all but two perished in the hours that followed from cold or drowning.

Following the collision, passenger Henry F. Jelly and ship’s quartermaster Neil Henley were able to stay afloat on debris for several days before being found by passing ships. They made it through the chilly, rainy weather.

