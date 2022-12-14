Read full article on original website
Bubble gum
4d ago
Sincere condolences from Watsonville,Ca.💔Gone to soon.God bless his soul and memories with his family and friends.🙏🏽 up for you all.
Abu Akram Alhasani
2d ago
I was there during the accident, and I miraculously survived. I saw everything that happened, and the scene was very sad and unfortunate. Our sincere condolences to the Valdez family.😭
Related
Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 54-years-old man from Santa Cruz is dead after trying to run from CHP officers. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. The CHP said is saw a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officers tried to make an enforcement The post Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb appeared first on KION546.
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Cruz early Saturday morning. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:48 a.m. on Water Street, west of North Branciforte Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 54-year-old man […]
NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
Man killed by wrong way driver on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG – A man who died when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 50-year-old Fremont resident James Kuang.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord, and a Toyota and a tanker truck then also hit the Honda.Kuang, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene while a passenger in his car was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police. CHP investigators believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The name of the Dodge driver was not released as of Friday.The driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger in that vehicle were also taken to a hospital, while the tanker truck driver did not report any injuries, CHP officials said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
Woman arrested for DUI admits to leaving 4-year-old daughter home alone
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — A woman, found in Santa Cruz early Friday morning by California Highway Patrol officers as she was passed out in her car, was arrested not only for driving under the influence but on suspicion of child endangerment after informing them of leaving her 4-year-old daughter at home alone. A welfare […]
NBC Bay Area
Deadly Crash Involving Pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Jose
A pedestrian died after running across lanes of southbound Highway 101 in San Jose and being hit by two vehicles early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. A male pedestrian ran from the right-hand...
Fatal collision leads to Highway 101 shutdown
UPDATE: As of 1:15 p.m., all southbound lanes on US-101 in San Jose are open. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – U.S. 101 southbound in San Jose blocked north of McKee Road due to a fatal traffic collision, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 9 a.m., the two right lanes are still blocked, and they […]
Deadly San Jose pedestrian crash on southbound 101, CHP says
At least one person is dead after a car vs pedestrian crash on southbound Highway 101 in San Jose Friday morning.
Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey. They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home. Five engines were on The post Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz woman accused of DUI, child endangerment
SANTA CRUZ – A woman was arrested in Santa Cruz Friday in connection with a DUI and child endangerment.Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, of Santa Cruz, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment exposing a child under the age of 18 to unreasonable risk of harm, DUI and having a blood alcohol concentration of .08 percent or greater, according to the California Highway Patrol.On Friday at 3:01 a.m., officers contacted Lopez while she was passed out in her car in front of 124 3rd Street, according to the CHP.During the ensuing DUI investigation, Lopez informed officers her 4-year-old daughter was alone sleeping at their home nearby.Officers requested the Santa Cruz Police Department respond to the residence and conduct a welfare check on the 4-year-old.The daughter was located alone at the home, and police contacted Child Protective Services to take custody of her, according to the CHP.
KTVU FOX 2
Falling eucalyptus tree kills 2, seriously injures 4 on Highway 101
A eucalyptus tree that fell across the southbound lanes of US Highway 101 in wet and windy conditions early Sunday caused three vehicles to crash, killing two people and injuring four others, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 3:25 a.m. report of the crash near Cannon...
CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they arrested a woman who was passed out in her car at the 120 block of 3rd Street Friday at 5:45 a.m. Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, was contacted by officers who determined she was DUI. While being arrested, she told officers that she left her 4-year-old daughter The post CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Arrest made in Salinas hit-and-run
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department made an arrest for ahit-and-run which happened in front of Salinas High School on Dec. 12. Detectives were able to identify the suspect's vehicle from video surveillance and witness statements. They identified the driver of the BMW as Adrian Santos, 19, from Salinas.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Jose. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard.
Santa Clara County fire crews rescue girl from hollowed-out tree
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews in the South Bay rescued a girl who was stuck in a hollowed-out tree on Friday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said. The girl was uninjured. Crews responded to the 1600 block of Dell Avenue in the City of Campbell at 3:36 p.m. for the rescue. The fire […]
3 arrested for stealing large amounts of gas over many weeks
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for trying to steal gas at a Valero gas station Wednesday, according to Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 11:45 p.m., police arrested James Hodgins, 66, Maurice Hanks, 57, and Kendale Demer, 55, at the Valero gas station on Duane Avenue. The three suspects thwarted security […]
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay family pushes for justice 3 years after 20-year-old's slaying
HAYWARD, Calif. - It has been three years since John Creech Jr. was shot and killed in Hayward. The 20-year-old known as JJ was walking to his father's house on December 7, 2019 just before 5 p.m. when he was murdered near Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street. "He was...
KSBW.com
Names of victims in fatal 101 crash released, 1 from Central Coast
AROMAS, Calif. — The San Benito Coroner's Office released the names of the two victims who died in a fatal accident on U.S. Route 101 southbound at Cannon Road — Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales, and Jason Manning, 50, of Arizona. According to California Highway Patrol investigators, a...
Man arrested for San Jose cold case homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
Heart found in Santa Cruz, coroner confirms remains were ‘not human’
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz residents were startled by a strange scene on Ocean Street when a coroner’s van arrived and collected what some witnesses believed were human remains, including a heart. Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office collected the heart and other remains at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for further examination […]
