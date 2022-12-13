ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways

When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was “ethnocentric” and thought his race was “superior,” he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. “Let me finish …” the teacher is seen telling his students on a now-viral video as they began to push back against his remarks. “I think everybody thinks that; they’re just not honest about it.” The teacher in question has since been fired. His termination is hardly surprising given that he was captured on video making blatantly racist remarks...
TEXAS STATE
TheConversationCanada

Why corporate diversity statements are backfiring — Podcast

Equity, diversity, inclusion are buzzwords that may evoke social change, but for some they conjure empty promises on a glossy corporate brochure or statement at the bottom of a job listing. How do institutions make actual change? Join us on this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient as we speak with Professor Sonia Kang to discuss the pitfalls of tokenism and how institutions uphold institutional racism. She also shares some tips on how to thrive in the workspace. In 2020, when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, worldwide protests against anti-Black police brutality prompted corporations to rush to address...
The 74

Parents’ ‘Profound Dissatisfaction’ With Schools Amid COVID Reshapes Ed Politics

“School enrollment trends indicate that a profound dissatisfaction with the public education status quo during the pandemic led a lot of families to leave their incumbent schools,” says The 74’s Kevin Mahnken.  “There were political ripples to these phenomena as well.” In a recent livestream discussion addressing issues of education, parental choice and the 2022 […]
The Hill

Latinas in the US still face striking wage gap

Story at a glance Thursday, Dec. 8, is Latina Equal Pay Day, an annual reminder that Latinas in the United States are significantly underpaid.   Findings from a new report from the human and civil rights nonprofit Justice for Migrant Women show that last year, Latinas in the United States made 54 cents for every $1…
Axios

LGBTQ+ art throughout history at "The First Homosexuals" exhibit

"The First Homosexuals" at Wrightwood 659 in Lincoln Park explores how artists have interpreted non-heteronormative life throughout human history. Why it matters: As we live in a growing cultural war over LGBTQ+ art and literature, this exhibition sheds light on how long it has been a part of the public discourse, dating back centuries.
Reason.com

Rural Public School Systems Aren't Threatened by Choices, Study Says

With education choice gaining popularity across the country, given a huge boost by public schools' massive face-plant during the COVID-19 pandemic, its opponents have switched-up their tactics. They might concede people want options for their kids, but they argue that it's often unjust or impractical to allow people to redirect funding and resources from government institutions to alternatives that families prefer. Among those exceptions, they insist, are rural areas where choice does more harm than good.
ARIZONA STATE
myscience.org

The Impact of ’We’--New Research Group Looks at the Use of Pronouns

We, you, it: everyday, each one of us uses pronouns, but how do we use them when? Now a team of researchers wants to find out and is receiving funding from the German Research Foundation to do so. The group Praktiken der Personenreferenz: Personal-, Indefinitund Demonstrativpronomen im Gebrauch will receive roughly â¬2 million over a period of 4 years.
AdWeek

Justice for Migrant Women's Latina Pay Gap Data Now Includes Part-Time Workers

Across many industries, including marketing and advertising, the gender pay gap remains a looming issue—especially for Latina women. In response, Justice for Migrant Women, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing migrant women’s rights through advocacy, marks every Dec. 8 as Latina Equal Pay Day. As a way to advocate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy