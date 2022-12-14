ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elmo, MN

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
Barge traffic declines on the Upper Mississippi River amid low water levels down south

Barge traffic on the Upper Mississippi River dropped below the 10-year average this year as parts of the river have seen record-low levels due to drought. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recorded 9,790 barges through its southernmost lock in the Corps’ St. Paul District that extends from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. The number of barges moving on the river bordering Minnesota and Wisconsin is down around 20 percent from the 10-year average. Barges shipped around 11.7 million tons of commodities — down from roughly 13 million tons last year.
GUTTENBERG, IA
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company

ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
EAGAN, MN
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro

EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
EDINA, MN
Bald Eagles Reportedly Poisoned in Minnesota

As many as 13 bald eagles were reportedly poisoned, and three died after apparently eating euthanized animals dumped at a Minnesota landfill. State and federal wildlife officials are investigating when the eagles were found last month close to the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis area of Inver Grove Heights, as first reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Grinch arrested on identity theft, burglary charges in Minnesota

Authorities in Minnesota announced Tuesday that the Grinch wouldn't ruin anyone's holidays after he was recently "arrested" by deputies in Anoka County. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that deputies arrested the Grinch around 2 p.m. Monday on charges of identity theft and burglary. "For too...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
