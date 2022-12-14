ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions.  Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
JFK assassination expert says CIA has proof Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in secret operation in 1963

The CIA is withholding evidence that Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in a covert intelligence operation three months before assassinating John F. Kennedy in 1963, an author and investigator has claimed.Prominent JFK expert Jefferson Morley said the operation, which sought to blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro for an act of violence that could be used as a pretext for a full-scale invasion by the US, would fundamentally alter the accepted history of the presidential assassination. Mr Morley made the claim at a press conference on Monday for the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which filed a lawsuit in October seeking to...
Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
