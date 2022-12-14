ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
The Independent

A devastating day for Donald Trump: ‘Greed and cheating’ and expanding criminal probes target former president

Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.Less than three weeks after he formally declared his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a launch fuelled by grievances and his failure to overturn the election he lost just two years ago, and largely seen as an attempt to shield himself from looming criminal investigations, his eponymous family business was branded as a felon.On 6 December, a jury in his hometown of New York City found the Trump Organization guilty of...
Futurism

Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile

One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Markets Insider

Binance reportedly processed over $10 billion in illegal payments this year and a DOJ investigation is looking into top executives including CEO Changpeng Zhao

The US Justice Department has been investigating crypto exchange Binance over money laundering violations, Reuters reported Monday. The report says that Binance processed over $10 billion worth of illegal payments in 2022. A Binance spokesperson told Insider that it would be "inappropriate for us to comment" on matters related to...
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
888
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy