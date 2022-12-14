Read full article on original website
Related
Larry Kudlow: Bankman-Fried's company was a 'family criminal enterprise'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow breaks down the arrest and charges against founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried and inflation on 'Kudlow.'
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives asked Bahamas prison if he could get vegan meals there: report
Relatives of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have called the prison where he is being held in Nassau, Bahamas, to ask if he could get vegan meals delivered, a report says.
Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?
The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.
Caroline Ellison reportedly sent a text amid the FTX collapse saying she was 'kinda worried that everyone is gonna quit/take time off'
Caroline Ellison's text is just one of the many exchanges reviewed by the New York Times that highlights the internal meltdown at crypto exchange FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
Futurism
Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers Quit Because of His "Incessant and Disruptive Tweeting"
Even as it's engulfed in chaos by new owner Elon Musk, Twitter is still causing major problems for people — just ask Sam Bankman-Fried, the now-infamous founder of the FTX crypto exchange whose lawyers just fired him as a client because he refused to stop tweeting. As Bloomberg reports,...
A devastating day for Donald Trump: ‘Greed and cheating’ and expanding criminal probes target former president
Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.Less than three weeks after he formally declared his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a launch fuelled by grievances and his failure to overturn the election he lost just two years ago, and largely seen as an attempt to shield himself from looming criminal investigations, his eponymous family business was branded as a felon.On 6 December, a jury in his hometown of New York City found the Trump Organization guilty of...
Futurism
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile
One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Sam Bankman-Fried called his Stanford Law professor parents when FTX was collapsing: 'Hey guys, there might be a problem'
The FTX founder told his parents that the position of Alameda Research, a hedge fund also founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, "might be imploding here."
Binance reportedly processed over $10 billion in illegal payments this year and a DOJ investigation is looking into top executives including CEO Changpeng Zhao
The US Justice Department has been investigating crypto exchange Binance over money laundering violations, Reuters reported Monday. The report says that Binance processed over $10 billion worth of illegal payments in 2022. A Binance spokesperson told Insider that it would be "inappropriate for us to comment" on matters related to...
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried quietly purchased major Democratic data firm
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly bought a major Democratic voter analytics software company over the summer, chasing away the firm's other investors.
Sam Bankman-Fried says he paid so little attention to expenses that he didn't realize he was spending too much, report says
FTX co-founder told Bloomberg that the billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda were gone because the firms were spending more than they made.
WH ripped over 'bold-faced lie' on Biden border visit: President avoided border ‘like the plague'
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacts to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that President Biden has visited the border during his presidency.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Fox Business
New York, NY
34K+
Followers
888
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0