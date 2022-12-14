Seniors can eat for less at these chains

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases. The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as...
azbigmedia.com
Ground breaks on Verde Medical Center in Gilbert
Groundbreaking took place earlier this month on Verde Medical Center, a significant new medical office project serving a fast-growing part of the East Valley. Verde Medical Center will be a 39,000-square-foot, Class A medical office building located at the southwest quadrant of Williams Field Road and Recker Road in south Gilbert. The building is part of a larger mixed-use project called Verde at Cooley Station which includes approximately 95,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and fitness operators, a 25,000 square foot of creative office building and three multi-family residential projects totaling more approximately 750 units.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless
Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
AZFamily
Apache Junction Walmart employee gets the best holiday present she could ask for
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been to Walmart recently, you might have noticed one of the employees by the entrance greeting customers and checking receipts. It’s a job that Apache Junction employee Carman Kelly has done for a little over two years now, and she absolutely loves it.
fabulousarizona.com
Buck & Rider to Open in North Scottsdale
Known for its super-fresh seafood and one of the Valley’s best happy hours, Buck & Rider is set to open its second location, this time in North Scottsdale, on Dec. 23. The eatery will open for daily happy hour and dinner service, with brunch and lunch rolling out mid-January.
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
AZFamily
Sun City West neighbors celebrate man by giving him $500
CASS says their shelters are full and they're in need of supplies to help the homeless during the recent cold weather. Sewing club donates homemade gifts for families in need in Chandler. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Chandler police officers will distribute gifts, like stuffed animals and dolls, created by...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
Historic Goodyear bar to be demolished, rebuilt 50 feet away
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A piece of Arizona history with a 100-year-old legacy is set to be demolished for a widening project in the West Valley. Roman’s Oasis has been a western staple in Goodyear located near Yuma Road and Cotton Lane since the 1920s. The giant rooster which...
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in Town
A new taco restaurant is now openPhoto byJarett Lopex/UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no denying that metro Phoenix is crazy for tacos. The nearest taco joint, stand, stall, truck, or restaurant is probably within a few minute's drive (if not walk), and even then, you probably have a half-dozen favorite spots, based on where in the city you are and what kind of taco you’re hungry for. Because of the sheer popularity of tacos and other kinds of Mexican food in the Valley, taco restaurants from other states bring their own variations of the taco. One would think the market would become oversaturated with these kinds of restaurants, but nothing has stopped the explosion of these locations from opening. And now, a taco chain out of Texas has officially opened a third location.
KGUN 9
Scottsdale Fire Department joins UArizona firefighter cancer study
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A new study that will be done in Arizona aims to find a new way to reduce and reverse the risk of cancer in firefighters. The Arizona Board of Regents recently awarded a $4 million grant to fund the study. Scottsdale Fire Department will be among...
People living in Rio Verde Foothills will lose access to Scottsdale water in 15 days
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Time is ticking. "More than likely, we're not going to have water January 1st," Karen Nabity said, standing in front of a filling station that will soon be off-limits to her. "It's right there!" she said, pointing at the pipe that could – but won't...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
AZFamily
Friday is the last day to apply for emergency rental assistance in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix Emergency Rental Assistance Program has kept a roof over many heads and the heat on, which is especially important amid the bitter cold temperatures the Valley is experiencing. But time is running out to apply for the last of it. You must submit your application by Friday, Dec. 16.
AZFamily
One hospitalized after early morning motel fire in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital early Friday morning after a motel fire in Mesa. Mesa fire crews were called out just before 5 a.m. to the Frontier Motel near Main Street and Stapley Drive. When officers arrived, they found a person who was injured. That person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is currently unknown. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control a short time after arriving.
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Comments / 2