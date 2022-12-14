Santa’s car stolen from Columbus parking lot over the weekend; How police are helping

COLUMBUS — Santa will most likely have a few more names to add to his naughty list this year.

On Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus were visiting children at the Cabela’s in northern Columbus, according to our news partners at 10TV.

During their visit, someone broke into Santa’s 2017 red Kia Sportage and drove off with it.

All that was left in the parking spot was a pile of broken glass.

“I’m more concerned about someone else getting hurt, if they hit somebody, or hurt somebody, or cause other people more damage,” Santa told 10TV.

While Santa said he’ll still find a way to deliver gifts to nice boys and girls, he’s hoping the naughty ones consider their actions.

“Please consider the ramifications of who and what people’s things you are taking and how it affects our lives, not just the joy of what you are doing,” he said. The Columbus Division of Police is reviewing surveillance video from Cabela’s parking lot.

