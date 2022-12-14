Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Traffic has gone to the birds this morning: Owl takes selfie with ADOT traffic cam
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — We're not seeing much traffic from one roadway camera this morning. Instead, the Arizona Department of Transportation is showing us something much cuter!. This owl decided to get up close and personal with one of the ADOT traffic cameras on Friday morning. We're not sure whooo he thinks he is, but he sure is cute.
Arizona Is Home To A Magical Maze Of Christmas Lights
You're probably familiar with the Christmas lights maze at Scottsdale's Enchant Christmas, but there's another lesser-known light maze that is just as magical. Only In Your State reported that Desert Farm Lights near Surprise is complete with over a million lights. Nearly half of the lights are part of a maze that makes you feel like you're wandering in a field of candy canes.
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Goodyear photographer gets national recognition
Taking a good photograph of a bird can take some time and patience, but it can mean a captivating shot. This is something that Goodyear-based photographer Adriana Greisman has learned. She used her knowledge and skills to capture a photograph of a Brandt’s Cormorant that is in the top 100...
Kiwanis Park, in Tempe AZ
We were at Kiwanis Park for the Here Comes Santa 5K (2022) and we got some video of the playground. There’s a pretty huge splash pad as well, so check it out in the summertime. This playground has swings, a large play area, a splash pad, and a lake.
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Penguin learns to fly over Maricopa
MARICOPA, Ariz. — Penguins are not known for flying. But one inflatable bird in Maricopa defied the odds Tuesday afternoon when it went for a ride high in the sky. Robin Scott's 10-foot penguin got picked up by a strong gust of wind and was untethered from the strings that had been holding it down.
Motorcycle riders in serious condition after crash with truck in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash involving a truck and motorcycle in Mesa. The crash happened Thursday evening near University Drive and Higley Road. Authorities with the Mesa Police Department said both the motorcycle driver and a passenger on the bike had been taken...
Seniors can eat for less at these chains
Chick-fil-A 10180 W. McDowell Road, Avondale. Seniors earn a free small drink. A discount is given with a valid ID; companywide offer. Discount given with valid ID. Discounts given to those with a valid ID. Glendale. Haus Murphy’s. 5739 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale. 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com. Senior discounts on Wednesdays...
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases. The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as...
First Alert morning for cold temperatures in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s another First Alert morning for Arizona as temperatures are plummeting this morning. In the high country, several spots have dropped below zero. Other spots are only in the single digits. In the Valley, expect temperatures in the low to mid-30s through at least 8 a.m....
Las Posadas event celebrates roots of Litchfield Park
For Lisa Hegarty, director of programming and communications at the Litchfield Park Historical Society, Las Posadas of Litchfield Park is an opportunity for people to come together to celebrate, learn and honor the rich cultural history of the city. “This event is for honoring the history of the people, but...
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
Officer Tyler Moldovan opens up one year after getting shot 8 times
In the year since, family, friends and the community have watched as they hoped and prayed for a miracle. "We're praying that God pulls a miracle and we know he can," said Peter Torneanu, Tyler's uncle, after Tyler was shot. Moldovan wasn't expected to survive, but he did. "It just...
