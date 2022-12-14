Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Saturday was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River West 15.0 17.6 Sat 7 pm CST 16.1 11.2 8.0
Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water begins to cover some of the Burnside Lake Water Park roadways and camp areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Saturday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 14.0 Sat 7 pm CST 13.5 12.7 11.3
Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, Agricultural land near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 23.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 23.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 17.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 23.1 Sat 7 pm CST 22.6 21.5 20.7
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Edinburg. * WHEN...From late tonight to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Minor over bank flooding continues in areas south of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 22.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Edinburg 20.0 18.8 Sat 7 pm CST 21.6 21.8 20.6
