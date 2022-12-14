ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis scored 15 points in the first quarter and finished with his 17th double-double this season, tying him for third in the NBA in that category. “I put a lot of work in and the game is starting to slow down for me,” Portis said. “It’s fun to see my development and cool to have teammates and coaches that trust me, for sure.”
CBS New York

Rangers beat struggling Flyers for 6th straight win

PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Vesey scored early in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night for their sixth straight win.Artemi Panarin, Barclay Goodrow and K'Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren had empty-net goals and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to improve to 2-6-1."I thought we played real good the first 25-30 minutes of that game,'' New York coach Gerard Gallant said. "Then we got a little bit sloppy at times. Overall,...
