Sheriff Songer letter to Department of Fish and Wildlife in response to the use of helicopters for deer surveys

Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms
OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
Reckoning with the homelessness crisis in The Dalles
Your browser does not support the audio element. Kenny LaPoint is the executive director of the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, an organization that provides services to people experiencing homelessness in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties. MCCAC operates the only homeless shelter in Wasco County, a facility made up of 18 tiny homes in an industrial part of The Dalles, overlooking the Columbia River. It also conducts a federally mandated Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness, and is in the process of acquiring a 54-room hotel to serve as transitional housing for families and clients with complex medical cases. This spring, MCCAC will break ground on a navigation center on the west side of The Dalles which will not only include shelter beds, but also office space for community agencies to provide wraparound services, including employment assistance. On Tuesday mornings, a mobile medical clinic operated by a non-profit medical center, One Community Health, visits the shelter to offer free medical services such as diabetes and cancer screenings.
Mid-Columbia Medical Center Approved Agreement to Join Adventist Health
Adventist Health commits at least $100 million to MCMC to strengthen rural healthcare in the region. (THE DALLES, Ore. (December 15, 2022) – Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) and Adventist Health leadership announced that the two organizations have approved an affiliation agreement for MCMC to join Adventist Health (pending regulatory and state review). The affiliation with Adventist Health will advance rural healthcare – the nonprofit healthcare organization has committed $100 million to finance MCMC’s strategic capital needs. Over time, both organizations will work together, striving to meet the community’s needs.
