Read full article on original website
Related
gorgenewscenter.com
Monthly COVID-19 reports released
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Monthly Data Report, released Thursday, shows an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but a decrease in deaths. OHA reported 15,236 new cases of COVID-19 in November, a 13% increase from the 13,427 cases recorded in October. During November, test positivity...
gorgenewscenter.com
Monthly Employment Report for November 2022
OLYMPIA – Washington’s economy gained an estimated 13,100 jobs (seasonally adjusted) in November. Job growth was highest in the following industries: Education and health services, professional and business services, government, manufacturing, leisure and hospitality and information. Washington’s monthly unemployment rate rose from 3.8% to 4.0% in November.
gorgenewscenter.com
Oregon Coast to hold Whale Watch Week in person for the first time since 2019
OREGON COAST, Oregon— For the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast Dec. 28 – Jan. 1. Every year thousands of Gray whales migrate south through Oregon’s waters at the end of December, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast to see their journey.
gorgenewscenter.com
Fire and Life Safety Gift Ideas
Olympia – With the holiday season upon us, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to keep fire and life safety in the forefront when shoppers are out searching for the perfect gift. If you’re having a difficult time trying to figure out what to buy that...
Comments / 0