Atlanta, GA

11Alive

11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 16 – 18

ATLANTA — There's only a week until Christmas and Atlanta has not slowed down with things to do this holiday season. Santa is popping up all over town, but if you're trying to escape the red-and-white madness, check out a few new openings fit for avid foodies. To submit...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Winter date ideas to make the holidays brighter in metro Atlanta

Prepare to shake things up this holiday season and dazzle your partner with some festive and creative date-night ideas. The holidays are a fantastic time for unique activities, with so much to discover and experience in all the merry fun Atlanta has to offer. Whether you’re seeking to get a little competitive or warm and cozy, we’ve compiled a great list of entertaining ideas that will make your date night even brighter this winter.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gunna, Goodr to host $100K gift card giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gunna and Goodr will give $100,000 worth of gift cards to Atlanta families Dec. 18. The giveaway will be held at the Walmart in College Park at 6149 Od National Hwy. 1,000 pre-registered families will receive a $100 gift card at the event. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Gunna And Goodr Treat 1,000 Atlanta Families To Christmas

Walmart shoppers in College Park (6149 Old National Hwy, College Park, GA 30349) will have the chance to receive a $100 gift card and a special gift from multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated rapper, Gunna, during the 5th Annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event on Sunday, December 18th from 1-4 PM. Representatives of the artist will present the gift cards to 1,000 pre-registered families in Gunna’s hometown at an event powered by Goodr.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling

ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Amazon donates $30K to College Park for holiday events

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Amazon will donate $30,000 to College Park to help underserved residents this holiday season. The city will use the money to supply residents with holiday gifts during its Santa Claus is Coming to Town event Dec. 17. After Amazon executives give remarks at 8 a.m. at College Park City Hall, members of the College Park government will head out into the community to hand out gifts.
ATLANTA, GA
WKRC

Hospital nurses fired after viral TikTok mocking maternity patients

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRC/WXIA/CNN Newsource) - Multiple nurses were fired from a prominent Atlanta hospital after a video of them making fun of their patients went viral. The TikTok, filmed at Emory University Hospital Midtown, shows the former employees mocking maternity patients, and was viewed over 100,000 times before being deleted.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

MISSING: Samiya Cleveland, 16

Clayton County Police are looking for Samiya Cleveland, 16, who left her Jonesboro home without permission on Wednesday, December 14. Police say they responded to the 500 block of Canady Court at 11:07 p.m. Samiya Cleveland is described as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds,...
JONESBORO, GA
atlantafi.com

Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain

If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Four warming centers to open in DeKalb County as temperatures drop

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three fire stations and a senior center in DeKalb County will be used as warming centers this weekend as temperatures are expected to decrease. According to DeKalb County officials, warming centers will be open in the following locations at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

