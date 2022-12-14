Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
PYPL, SHOP, or ROKU: Which Growth Stock is Worth Buying on the Dip?
Growth stocks have been battered this year by continued macro pressures and rising interest rates. Wall Street sees this pullback as an opportunity to pick certain growth stocks that have attractive potential over the long term. We will discuss three growth stock and Wall Street’s opinions about each of these companies.
tipranks.com
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Wall Street Remains Bullish Despite Macro Pressures
Amazon stock has lost significant value this year due to the impact of high inflation on consumer spending and looming fears of recession. That said, Wall Street is bullish about the company’s ability to grow over the long term, given its leading position in the e-commerce and cloud computing markets.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Market Carnage Continues; Nasdaq 100 Closes 3% Lower
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.25%, 2.48%, and 3.37%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 3.88%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.55%. In addition, WTI crude oil fell as it hovers around the low-$76 range.
tipranks.com
HEXO reports Q1 net revenue C$35.8M vs. C$50.2M last year
"The first quarter of 2023 has been one of incredible progress for HEXO," said Charlie Bowman, President and CEO of HEXO. "We’re now seeing the results of the strategic realignment we executed over the past two quarters and have successfully reset the Company for long-term success. Our laser focus on tackling the balance sheet, pulling back on those unprofitable products where our strengths in premium cultivation were not being leveraged and expanding further into opportunities where we know we can win, is paying off across the business."
tipranks.com
Wheels Up (NYSE:UP) CEO Loads up on 400K Additional Shares
Wheels Up Experience CEO purchased 400,000 shares this week, reflecting his confidence in the company’s future prospects. Kenneth H. Dichter, CEO and Chairman of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP), purchased 400,000 shares of the company in multiple transactions on December 14 and December 15 for a total consideration of about $455,593. UP stock advanced 6.3% in Thursday’s extended trading session. However, shares declined in Friday’s pre-market trading amid broader market weakness.
tipranks.com
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
tipranks.com
3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact,...
tipranks.com
Easterly Government Properties (DEA) was downgraded to a Sell Rating at BMO Capital
In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital downgraded Easterly Government Properties (DEA – Research Report) to a Sell, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $14.82. According to TipRanks, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4%...
tipranks.com
Will Airline Stocks Fly High Next Year?
Airline companies are not exactly flying high this year. Airline stocks including Alaska Air Group (ALK), Jet Blue Airways (JBLU), Delta Airlines (DAL), and United Airlines Holdings (UAL) have fallen sharply this year. ALK and DAL are down by more than 15% each, with JBLU dropping by more than 50% while UAL has plunged by more than 10%.
tipranks.com
Adobe Shares Jump after Beating Q4 Earnings Expectations
Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) gained over 5% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.60, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.50 per share. Sales increased by 10.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
tipranks.com
Two ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
Apart from capital gains, some investors are always looking out for consistent income flow in the way of dividends. Here are two Australian banking stocks to consider. Currently, like every other big economy, Australia is also looking at an upcoming recession in 2023. The Reserve Bank of Australia, Australia’s central bank, has raised interest rates eight times in 2022 and is currently at 3.1% in December.
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eversource Energy (ES)
In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares opened today at $84.79. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy,...
tipranks.com
BioNTech upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
BofA analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgraded BioNTech to Buy from Neutral with a $239 price target. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
tipranks.com
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF) was downgraded to a Hold Rating at Citigroup
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a A$7.30 price target from Citigroup analyst Brendan Sproules today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.87. Sproules covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited,...
tipranks.com
Why Tesla’s Business (NASDAQ: TSLA) Won’t be Slowing Down Anytime Soon
Tesla’s fundamentals are rock solid, and with multiple growth catalysts ahead, its stock price is attractive at current levels, making it a worthy investment. Shares of EV pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have taken a shellacking in the stock market this year. With its stock down over 60% year-to-date, most investors would be wondering whether it’s the right time to pick up the stock. One thing is for certain; the firm’s underlying business is as strong as ever, with its top and bottom line growing at an impeccable pace. Moreover, there are multiple catalysts for the firm in 2023, which could lift its price from its doldrums. Hence, we are bullish on TSLA stock for the long haul.
tipranks.com
Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Verizon (VZ), Climb Global Solutions (CLMB)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verizon (VZ – Research Report) and Climb Global Solutions (CLMB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. Verizon (VZ) In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated...
tipranks.com
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
tipranks.com
Apple Stock: Negative Outlook for the Near-Term, but Still a Long-Term Winner, Says Oppenheimer
The Chinese authorities might have decided to ease its zero-Covid policies but the damage to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone production lines is already done. Now, then, as a result of the “later-than-expected iPhone production capacity recovery,” Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang has reduced some of his FY23 estimates. The...
tipranks.com
Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)
Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $100.19. According to TipRanks, Elkott is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1%...
tipranks.com
How Inflation Will Power Visa & Mastercard’s Earnings Higher
High inflation levels favor Visa and Mastercard’s revenue and earnings-growth prospects, but future earnings-growth expectations may already be priced into shares. There are numerous reasons to love Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). One that certainly stands out these days, though, is that both companies benefit significantly from a highly-inflationary environment. In fact, high inflation levels can contribute to accelerating earnings growth, moving forward. Nevertheless, the market seems to have largely priced in this upside, which is why I am neutral on both names.
