Tesla’s fundamentals are rock solid, and with multiple growth catalysts ahead, its stock price is attractive at current levels, making it a worthy investment. Shares of EV pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have taken a shellacking in the stock market this year. With its stock down over 60% year-to-date, most investors would be wondering whether it’s the right time to pick up the stock. One thing is for certain; the firm’s underlying business is as strong as ever, with its top and bottom line growing at an impeccable pace. Moreover, there are multiple catalysts for the firm in 2023, which could lift its price from its doldrums. Hence, we are bullish on TSLA stock for the long haul.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO