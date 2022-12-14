Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo girls soccer beats Sonoma Academy with 6th shutout of season

The Maria Carrillo girls soccer team won its fifth game of the season on Tuesday, blanking Sonoma Academy 2-0 in a nonleague contest.

Maddie Graham and Eden Glass scored goals for the Pumas (5-1-3), Kalli Cho recorded an assist and goalkeeper Brynn Korpela notched her sixth shutout of the year.

Maria Carrillo is already establishing itself as one of the better teams in the county this season.

Also in that conversation is Windsor, which beat Marin Catholic 2-0 on Tuesday to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Elsa Nolan had a goal and assisted on a goal by Jadyn Holdenried in the first half. The Jaguars are the defending North Bay League-Oak and North Coast Section Division 2 champions and appear in good early-season position to defend those titles.

Cloverdale also opened its season Tuesday with a 1-1 draw with Elsie Allen. Isabel Ramirez scored the goal for the Eagles (0-0-1) on an assist from Aaliyah Calderon.

On Monday, Healdsburg routed St. Vincent 6-0 to improve to 4-0 on the year behind a four-goal performance from Julia Dolph. Viola Santana added two goals with an assist, while Maddie Munselle and Sophia Saini each had an assist.

Boys soccer

Piner brought its record back to .500 with a 3-0 victory over Petaluma in a nonleague contest Tuesday. Tony Pacheco had a hand in all three goals for the Prospectors (2-2), scoring one and assisting on the other two to Bryan Morales and Jose Laureles. Pacheco scored his goal off an assist from Adrian Olea.

Over the weekend, Montgomery won its third straight game, beating Division 1 foe California-Berkeley 1-0 on Saturday. Kyson Boyd scored the game-winner in the second half for the Vikings (3-1).

Girls basketball

North Bay League-Redwood play began Tuesday and a few teams came away with big wins.

Rancho Cotate scored a 44-41 victory over Windsor to snap a five-game losing streak. Nina Bolitts led the Cougars (2-5, 1-0) with 11 points and Janice Williams added nine, while Isabella Tavolacci led Windsor (4-6, 0-1) with 17 and Sky Westover chipped in 11 points.

St. Vincent also scored a win in its league opener, topping Piner 33-11. It’s the third straight win for the Mustangs, who improve to 5-2 on the year. Piner drops to 4-5.

Over in the North Central League I, Cloverdale got its second league win Tuesday with a 43-15 victory over Roseland University Prep. Tylie Hatcher scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Eagles (3-4, 1-0) and Camryn Donahoo had 15 rebounds to go with seven points.

RUP (4-4, 0-1) was led by Aneah Magaño, who scored eight points.

Boys basketball

Someone cool off the Analy Tigers.

Coming off winning a tournament at Archie Williams over the weekend, the Tigers opened NBL-Oak play Tuesday with a 67-38 win over Maria Carrillo.

Gavin Reid led all scorers with 25 points while Zakk-Jon Woolsey added nine for Analy, which has now won seven straight and improves to 7-1, 1-0 on the season.

Sebastian McCarthy led the Pumas (2-5, 0-1) with seven points while Spencer Hubenette and Eli Jamieson each chipped in six.

Over the weekend, Cloverdale won its John McMillan Tournament, going 4-0 over the two-day event.

The Eagles beat Anderson Valley (70-44) and Credo (70-55) on Friday and then took down Elsie Allen (73-49) and College Prep-Oakland (42-41) to clinch the title.

Tatum Kurpinsky (21 points) and Emilio Diaz (18 points) led the Eagles (5-0) past Elsie Allen (5-5), which was led by Sammy Williams and his 18 points.

Against College Prep, a division 5 foe, Kurpinsky once again led the way with 15 points and Caden Axell added 10 in support. Kurpinsky, a sophomore, was named the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Axell and Casey Lemley were named All-Tournament.

Wrestling

Casa Grande left little doubt who the best team in the field was at San Marin’s Green and Gold tournament over the weekend, running away with the tournament title by 51 points.

The Gauchos had three winners and three runners-up en route to scoring a total of 233 points. Ukiah finished second with 182, Novato third with 147.5 and Windsor fourth with 110.5.

Winners for the tournament were Dylan Boden (113), Jacob Quintua (145) and Ray Pacheco (126). Second-place finishers were Camden Bushey (152), Noah Padecky (182) and Ronald Neely (285).

Boden had two pins, one against Petaluma’s Donovan Grimes in the championship match. Pacheco won all three of his matches via pin, including against Nico Gonzalez in the championship, while Quintua also had two pins, the second to win the championship over Kenji Jiminez of Ukiah.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.