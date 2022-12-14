ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Shares Thoughts On Coaching Justin Reid: ‘Heck Of A Football Player’

HOUSTON — Veteran safety Justin Reid will return to NRG Stadium Sunday when the 10-3 Kansas City Chiefs take on the 1-11-1 Houston Texans for a Week 15 contest. Reid is the second ex-Texan who will play against his former team in Houston. But unlike when Deshaun Watson faced off against the Texans in Week 13, coach Lovie Smith has found memories of working alongside the veteran safety.
Garrett Williams Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a social media post on Thursday. The news was expected even after his 2022 season was cut short due to an ACL tear. "The journey to get to this point has been filled with many ups...
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Listed as Questionable

The Jacksonville Jaguars have six key players listed as questionable for this weekend's clash against the Dallas Cowboys, but one name is standing above the rest. No. 1 pick Travon Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest, along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle).
Falcons ‘Wholeheartedly’ Believe in Rookie QB Desmond Ridder

In Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to be the first 23-year-old to start under center for the team since Matt Ryan in 2008. But ahead of Ridder's professional debut, there's little concern surrounding his ability to handle the moment, with...
Bears Call Up Reserves Due to Injuries

The Bears have activatd tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Nsimba Webster from the practice squad for Sunday's game with the Philadelphia Eagles. Tonges will give them a third tight end since they have already ruled out tight end Trevon Wesco due to a calf injury. Webster gaves them...
