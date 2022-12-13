Neuralink, the biotechnology company co-founded by Elon Musk, has been accused of animal cruelty and is under federal investigation in the United States for potential animal welfare violations. The company has tested its brain-implant technology in animals including monkeys, sheep and pigs. Whistleblowers allege it has killed about 1,500 animals since 2018. They claim testing was rushed, which caused significant animal suffering and required botched experiments to be repeated – harming more animals than necessary. This scandal highlights an old but important question: when is it acceptable to harm non-human animals for human ends? ...

