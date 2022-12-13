Read full article on original website
Can we ethically justify harming animals for research? There are several schools of thought
Neuralink, the biotechnology company co-founded by Elon Musk, has been accused of animal cruelty and is under federal investigation in the United States for potential animal welfare violations. The company has tested its brain-implant technology in animals including monkeys, sheep and pigs. Whistleblowers allege it has killed about 1,500 animals since 2018. They claim testing was rushed, which caused significant animal suffering and required botched experiments to be repeated – harming more animals than necessary. This scandal highlights an old but important question: when is it acceptable to harm non-human animals for human ends? ...
FDA Approves Gene Therapy for Tough-to-Treat Bladder Cancer
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with a high-risk bladder cancer now have a new option to treat it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a gene therapy called Adstiladrin, which is designed to work for patients who have what’s called high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) that hasn't responded to the standard treatment, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), but hasn’t spread. BCG is a vaccine typically used for tuberculosis. ...
NSW issues urgent warning against toxic hallucinogenic spinach
NSW Health authorities are warning residents against buying baby spinach after the state reported hundreds of cases of poisoning. NSW Health authorities are asking people to refrain from buying baby spinach after hundreds of residents reported feeling ill. Authorities have issued a nationwide recall for a batch of baby spinach grown on a Victorian farm – most commonly being stocked in Coles and Woolworths.
