Chula Vista, CA



 

coolsandiegosights.com

Christmas concert with San Diego Opera!

A wonderful San Diego holiday tradition filled hearts with gladness and joy this evening. Members of the San Diego Opera joined the mighty Spreckels Organ for a Christmas concert!. A large audience filled the benches of the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park, and many in the audience sang along...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Outdoor dining venues near San Diego beaches face new requirement to replace public parking they occupy

Restaurants in San Diego’s beach areas are facing a tough new regulation for outdoor dining that will require them to replace any lost parking they occupy on public streets. The new requirement, approved Dec. 14 by the California Coastal Commission during a hearing in Long Beach, threatens to upend plans by restaurateurs close to the beach who are looking to retain outdoor seating areas they had placed in the street during the COVID-19 pandemic, when mandated closures of indoor dining sharply curtailed business.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego

San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Garden Stewards beautify Balboa Park!

Many volunteers were out this morning working to beautify Balboa Park. As I walked through the park, I noticed a group of Garden Stewards in the flower beds of the Alcazar Garden. They were removing spent plants that were past their bloom–yes, it’s almost winter. Thank you Garden...
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million

8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day

Restaurants around the county are open for the holiday weekend and many are serving buffets and prix-fixe menu options. If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Morning light transforms Balboa Park.

This morning, as the sun rose above the eastern horizon, Balboa Park underwent a transformation. The early light, touching leaves, water and the sides of buildings, turned San Diego’s most amazing park into a world of pure magic…. …. Thanks for visiting Cool San Diego Sights!. I post new blogs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

It’s a Sign – For La Mesa

For years, La Mesa businesses and community members have been working hard for something new in the city’s quaint downtown Village – and it’s a good sign. A downtown district gateway sign that will say “LA MESA” at Palm Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard just a few blocks from the city’s Civic Center has been in the plans since 2018, with the push for fundraising championed by the La Mesa Village Association.
LA MESA, CA



