Several San Diego roads are being resurfaced
Several San Diego roads that are considered in “good condition” will be repaired and resurfaced in the next few weeks, announced the City of San Diego in a Friday press release.
coolsandiegosights.com
Christmas concert with San Diego Opera!
A wonderful San Diego holiday tradition filled hearts with gladness and joy this evening. Members of the San Diego Opera joined the mighty Spreckels Organ for a Christmas concert!. A large audience filled the benches of the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park, and many in the audience sang along...
San Diego hip hop artists host toy giveaway in Chula Vista
Multiple rappers in San Diego spent thousands of dollars to buy toys and organize a giveaway in Chula Vista for kids in need this holiday season.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Outdoor dining venues near San Diego beaches face new requirement to replace public parking they occupy
Restaurants in San Diego’s beach areas are facing a tough new regulation for outdoor dining that will require them to replace any lost parking they occupy on public streets. The new requirement, approved Dec. 14 by the California Coastal Commission during a hearing in Long Beach, threatens to upend plans by restaurateurs close to the beach who are looking to retain outdoor seating areas they had placed in the street during the COVID-19 pandemic, when mandated closures of indoor dining sharply curtailed business.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego
San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
coolsandiegosights.com
Garden Stewards beautify Balboa Park!
Many volunteers were out this morning working to beautify Balboa Park. As I walked through the park, I noticed a group of Garden Stewards in the flower beds of the Alcazar Garden. They were removing spent plants that were past their bloom–yes, it’s almost winter. Thank you Garden...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 16-18 – Night Lights
The weather did get in the way a bit (translation: soaked us) last weekend, but this San Diego weekend promises to be dry (with a decided chill) for all your holiday needs, be they entertainment, shopping or chilling with a mug (hot chocolate? Stronger?) in your hands. For instance, the...
luxury-houses.net
The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million
8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
pacificsandiego.com
12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day
Restaurants around the county are open for the holiday weekend and many are serving buffets and prix-fixe menu options. If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.
coolsandiegosights.com
Morning light transforms Balboa Park.
This morning, as the sun rose above the eastern horizon, Balboa Park underwent a transformation. The early light, touching leaves, water and the sides of buildings, turned San Diego’s most amazing park into a world of pure magic…. …. Thanks for visiting Cool San Diego Sights!. I post new blogs...
iheart.com
Drought Emergency Declared In Southern California; How It Affects San Diego
California is enduring the worst drought in 1,200 years. Despite recent rainfall from a series of storms, reservoirs are well below average for this time of year. As a result, new mandatory water restrictions are expected for early next year, impacting 19 million people in Southern California. The Metropolitan Water...
DA Clears Officers in 10 Police Shootings, Half Dating Back More Than 2 Years
The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has cleared 18 law enforcement officers of criminal liability in 10 separate police shootings, seven of them fatal, officials said Friday. The shootings date from May 2020 to February of this year; six involve officers from the San Diego Police Department, three...
San Diego restaurant 2nd most reviewed in 2022: Yelp
One of San Diego's very own has earned bragging rights in 2022 after ranking #2 in most reviewed restaurants in the country, according to Yelp.
San Diego average rent soars to $3,570 for a two-bedroom apartment
While overall inflation numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down across the country, San Diego residents aren’t experiencing a break when it comes to rental prices. In fact, a recent December rental report shows rent for a studio apartment in San Diego will set you back an average of $2,187 a month.
Mountain lion P-22, the 'Hollywood Cat,' is euthanized at SD Zoo
P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
KPBS
Housing costs pushing more people out of San Diego County
It's no secret that there's a sunshine tax in San Diego County, but that "tax" has gotten extra pricey over the past couple of years. On top of that, evictions are stressing out many renters. “We figured when the property was sold, at some point, we were going to get...
San Diego Business Journal
It’s a Sign – For La Mesa
For years, La Mesa businesses and community members have been working hard for something new in the city’s quaint downtown Village – and it’s a good sign. A downtown district gateway sign that will say “LA MESA” at Palm Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard just a few blocks from the city’s Civic Center has been in the plans since 2018, with the push for fundraising championed by the La Mesa Village Association.
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
2 wounded in Mountain View shooting
Two 19-year-olds were wounded Friday after being shot in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police Department.
2 people wounded in Mountain View shooting, San Diego Police say
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in Mountain View that left two 19-year-olds injured on Friday.
