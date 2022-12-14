ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2hhy_0jhtfboU00

At the end of “ The Voice Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello ? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher?

Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie was the official runner-up of Season 22, with pop/country artist Morgan Myles taking third place. Thus, the finishing order of the Top 5 is as follows:

1. Bryce Leatherwood

2. Bodie

3. Morgan Myles

4. Omar Jose Cardona

5. Brayden Lape

SEE Did the right person win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? [POLL]

That means Team Blake has bragging rights for coming in first place and second place for this 22nd cycle. Don’t forget, the upcoming 23rd season, which begins in the spring of 2023, will be the popular coach’s last ever season on “The Voice.” Since country crooner Bryce Leatherwood was his ninth winner overall , that means he’ll no doubt be hoping to end Season 23 with a 10th victory.

Bodie (age 29) from Los Angeles, California sang “You Found Me” in the blind auditions, “As Long as You Love Me” in the battles, “Better Now” in the knockouts, “Glimpse of Us” in the Top 16, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” in the Top 13, “golden hour” in the Top 10, “Without Me” in the Top 8, and “Late Night Talking” and “Gratitude” in the Top 5. On finale night, Bodie performed a duet of “God’s Country” with Blake.

Morgan Myles (age 35) from Williamsport, Pennsylvania sang “Hallelujah” in the blind auditions, “Wrecking Ball” in the battles, “What the World Needs Now Is Love” in the knockouts, “Let Him Fly” in the Top 16, “If I Were a Boy” in the Top 13, “Tennessee Whiskey” in the Top 10, “Always Remember Us This Way” in the Top 8, and “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Girl Crush” in the Top 5. On finale night, Morgan performed a duet of “Never Be the Same” with Camila.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0jhtfboU00

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 5

Related
GoldDerby

Did the right person win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? [POLL]

After countless hours of blind auditions, battles, knockouts and live shows, “The Voice” crowned its 22nd champion on Tuesday, December 13. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog to see how it all went down.) Heading into the results show, the five finalists were Team Camila Cabello‘s Morgan Myles, Team John Legend‘s Omar Jose Cardona, and Team Blake Shelton‘s Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood. So did the right person win “The Voice” Season 22? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to give us YOUR hot takes down in the comments section. SPOILER ALERT: At the end of the three-hour...
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

Who was wrongfully eliminated on ‘The Voice’: Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse or Justin Aaron? [POLL]

Week 4 of “The Voice” Season 22 live shows are behind us, with three artists being eliminated based on a combination of America’s overnight votes and the Instant Save. The ousted contestants are Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse of Team John legend and Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani. (Yes, that means the remaining artists on Team Blake Shelton and Team Camila Cabello made it onto the finale.) Who do YOU think was wrongfully eliminated this week? Vote in our “The Voice” Top 8 eliminations poll below. SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout...
KANSAS STATE
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Distractify

Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
Distractify

'The Voice' Star Bodie Is Actually a Dedicated Husband and Father

As Season 22 of The Voice comes to a close, we’re left with six amazing finalists who we will definitely see more of, no matter who wins. While we’re all impressed with freshman coach Camila Cabello’s finalist, Morgan Myles, one of Blake Shelton’s finalists, Bodie, is who many people are rooting for. He won us over with his rendition of “You Found Me” by The Fray in the first round, and has since continued to impress.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
GoldDerby

Parijita Bastola (‘The Voice’) was wrongfully eliminated, say 35% of viewers [POLL RESULTS]

The semi-finals of “The Voice” Season 22 culminated in the triple eliminations of some of the NBC reality TV show’s most talented artists: Parijita Bastola of Team John Legend, Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani and Kim Cruse of Team Legend. In our overnight poll, Gold Derby asked “The Voice” viewers to name who they thought was wrongfully eliminated, and the results were essentially evenly divided between the three of them. Parijita came out on top, though, with a slight lead of 35%. Here are the complete poll results for who “The Voice” fans say was wrongfully eliminated this week: 35% —...
MARYLAND STATE
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Bryce Leatherwood is a classic country artist in the Blake Shelton wheelhouse

They say “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” and most of the time that’s how Blake Shelton approaches the building of his team on “The Voice.” Blake’s bread and butter is country music and he brings its fans to the show’s audience in troves every season. Country artists have found significant success on “The Voice” because of Blake, so when he enters the season 22 finale on Monday and Tuesday with classic country vocalist Bryce Leatherwood in his arsenal, Blake will be operating firmly within his wheelhouse. SEE Who deserves to win ‘The Voice’ season 22? Let your voice be...
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win

All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions. As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according...
GEORGIA STATE
soaphub.com

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money

Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
GENOA CITY, WI
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy