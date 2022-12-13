Altria (NYSE:MO) may be one of the biggest names in the tobacco industry, but its migration to other substances seems to be coming to a halt. In fact, Altria is down slightly in Monday afternoon trading after announcing that it won’t be buying any more of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON). Since Cronos Group’s focus is on cannabis research, that suggests that Altria may be looking to go a different way with any connection to pot.

1 HOUR AGO