Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
tipranks.com
Altria Drops after Halting Cronos Acquisition
Altria (NYSE:MO) may be one of the biggest names in the tobacco industry, but its migration to other substances seems to be coming to a halt. In fact, Altria is down slightly in Monday afternoon trading after announcing that it won’t be buying any more of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON). Since Cronos Group’s focus is on cannabis research, that suggests that Altria may be looking to go a different way with any connection to pot.
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Remains a Buy on Box (BOX)
Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained a Buy rating on Box (BOX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares opened today at $31.45. Baer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smartsheet, Asana, and Box. According to TipRanks, Baer...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Vertex (VERX)
Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Sell rating on Vertex (VERX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares opened today at $15.30. According to TipRanks, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 54.49% success...
tipranks.com
‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy
One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
tipranks.com
CERE Rises on Positive Clinical Trial Data
Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CERE) a pharma company shot up by more than 20% in morning trading on Monday after it announced the results of a randomized, double-blind Phase 1 trial. This trial studied the effect of emraclidine on ambulatory blood pressure over a duration of 24 hours over an eight-week period in people living with schizophrenia.
tipranks.com
Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and MSA Safety (MSA)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report) and MSA Safety (MSA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) In a report...
tipranks.com
Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adobe (ADBE), ServiceNow (NOW) and Datadog (DDOG)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Adobe (ADBE – Research Report), ServiceNow (NOW – Research Report) and Datadog (DDOG – Research Report). Adobe (ADBE) In a report released today, Tyler Radke from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on...
tipranks.com
Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Canada Nickel Company (CNIKF)
Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on Canada Nickel Company (CNIKF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.18. According to TipRanks, Walker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and...
tipranks.com
Positive Report for PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) from DZ BANK AG
PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report) received a Buy rating and price target from DZ BANK AG analyst Thomas Maul today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.64. According to TipRanks, Maul is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 57.65% success rate.
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Outfront Media (OUT)
Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Outfront Media (OUT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares opened today at $16.66. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walt Disney, Warner Music Group, and Paramount...
tipranks.com
New Buy Rating for Nvidia (NVDA), the Technology Giant
In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia (NVDA – Research Report), with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $165.71. According to TipRanks, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Paramount Global Class B (PARA)
Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Sell rating on Paramount Global Class B (PARA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares opened today at $17.25. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walt Disney, Warner Music Group,...
tipranks.com
Cognetivity Neurosciences (CGNSF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners
In a report released today, Stefan Quenneville from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cognetivity Neurosciences (CGNSF – Research Report), with a price target of C$0.75. The company’s shares opened today at $0.16. According to TipRanks, Quenneville is an analyst with an average return of -21.6%...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Sell Rating on Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (QRNNF)
In a report released on December 16, Anthony Longo from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (QRNNF – Research Report), with a price target of A$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.45. Longo covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such...
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms (META): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant
Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Meta Platforms (META – Research Report) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.43. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Salesforce, and Meta Platforms....
tipranks.com
B.Riley Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on RumbleON (RMBL)
In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on RumbleON (RMBL – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.28. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, SeaWorld, and...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Remains a Buy on Diageo (DGEAF)
In a report released today, Celine Pannuti CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.50. Pannuti CFA covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Diageo, Nestlé SA, and Essity AB. According...
tipranks.com
Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Zai Lab (ZLAB)
In a report released yesterday, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Zai Lab (ZLAB – Research Report), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.59. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amgen, Biogen, and Prothena....
