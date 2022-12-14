Single Lady Gisele Bündchen Shakes Her Hips & Dances In Birthday Tribute For Hairdresser Harry Josh

mega

Living it up! Despite Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady 's 13-year marriage coming to an end just one month ago, the Brazilian beauty has been in great spirits over the past few weeks.

In fact, the night after the mom-of-two hit the red carpet as a single woman, she took to her Instagram Story to send birthday wishes to friend and famed hairdresser Harry Josh .

"Happy birthday @harryjoshhair!!! Love u!" she captioned the Tuesday, December 13, video depicting the model, 42, grooving solo before her pal comes up behind her and dances along.

December has been a month of celebrations for Bündchen, as both of her and Brady's kids — Vivian , 10, and Benjamin , 13, marked birthdays as well .

"Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you," she penned in a social media tribute to her little girl on Monday, December 5, while the quarterback gushed in his own Instagram post, "We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life!"

On Thursday, December 8, the exes honored their son for his special day, with the athlete dubbing him "the newest teenager." The fashionista proved she's still on amicable terms with the NFL player by commenting on the post with a heart emoji.

As OK! shared, the two vowed to keep the kids as their first priority despite calling it quits on their romance.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wrote in his Instagram announcement. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The duo share custody of the tykes, who are able to see "whichever parent they want ... whenever they want," a source previously spilled of the situation. "Neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. That's not who either of them are. They're not vindictive like that."