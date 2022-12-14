The Santa Fe City Council will resume discussion at its first meeting in January regarding a controversial development plan for Old Pecos Trail. The Council voted at about 11 pm last night to pause the hearing, following a long night of testimony regarding the proposal, which would rezone approximately 9.59 acres—as recommended by the Planning Commission last summer—to allow for a 25-lot subdivision. Residents have expressed concern about traffic, as well as the corridor’s designation as a scenic roadway. “I don’t think given the level of interest and concern, I don’t think you want this governing body voting on this at 2:30 in the morning,” Mayor Alan Webber said, noting that while postponing until next year was “inconvenient,” doing so would “render a much better process and a much better outcome, regardless of the outcome, it won’t be done at 3 in the morning with exhausted residents and exhausted Council members.” Webber also requested residents who had testified last night return to the Jan. 11 hearing; Council members agreed that perhaps having the hearing earlier in the night at its next meeting—it was the final item on last night’s agenda—might help curtail another late night. The mayor and councilors also named specific people from the hearing they hope will return to answer questions.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO