talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
yourclassical.org
The Knights play Bartok's Romanian Christmas Carols
Solo hornist and arranger Michael Atkinson was recently browsing YouTube and stumbled across some music he'd never heard before—Romanian Christmas Carols, piano music by Bela Bartok. He loved it so much that he arranged it for the orchestra he is part of, The Knights. And we get to hear it on today's show!
classicfm.com
The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music
Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
operawire.com
Gustavo Dudamel to Celebrate Beethoven’s Birthday with Free Symphony Performance Videos
On December 9, 2022, conductor Gustavo Dudamel will begin to release complete videos for all nine Beethoven Symphonies on his YouTube channel. Drawing from his performances with the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela at the Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, Spain, Dudamel will release one symphony per day leading up to Beethoven’s birthday on the 17th.
