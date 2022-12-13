ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
yourclassical.org

The Knights play Bartok's Romanian Christmas Carols

Solo hornist and arranger Michael Atkinson was recently browsing YouTube and stumbled across some music he'd never heard before—Romanian Christmas Carols, piano music by Bela Bartok. He loved it so much that he arranged it for the orchestra he is part of, The Knights. And we get to hear it on today's show!
classicfm.com

The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music

Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
operawire.com

Gustavo Dudamel to Celebrate Beethoven’s Birthday with Free Symphony Performance Videos

On December 9, 2022, conductor Gustavo Dudamel will begin to release complete videos for all nine Beethoven Symphonies on his YouTube channel. Drawing from his performances with the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela at the Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, Spain, Dudamel will release one symphony per day leading up to Beethoven’s birthday on the 17th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy