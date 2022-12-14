Read full article on original website
A Sacred Church in New Mexico
El Santuario de Chimayo is one of America’s most visited and beloved Holy sites. An adobe church situated within the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Chimayo, New Mexico, has been a place of worship for many generations. Before its construction in 1813, the Native American Indians, Hispanic, and other people of faith traveled to the sacred site of El Santuario to ask for healings and offer prayers of petition and thanksgiving for favors received. El Santuario is now one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage centers in the United States and one of the most beautiful examples of Spanish Colonial architecture in New Mexico. This sacred place is known as the Lourdes of America and attracts over 300,000 pilgrims from all over. During the Holy Week, thousands of pilgrims will walk to El Santuario from Santa Fe and other starting points.
Santa Fe Reporter
City Councilors Balk at Mayor’s Gun Proposal
A recent New York Times investigation of gun violence among children reported a sharp increase of gun deaths among children in both 2020 and 2021. “There were two things that I feel are largely responsible,” New Mexico State University Public Health Professor Jagdish Khubchandani tells the Times. “One is the socioeconomic upheaval that occurred in the country. No. 2 is that the share of households with children that own guns keeps increasing.” A new proposal from Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, co-sponsored by Councilors Amanda Chavez and Carol Romero-Wirth, specifically targets guns and children, but city councilors tell SFR they have reservations about the mayor’s idea to skirt the state constitution’s prohibition against regulating arms by leaning on a state law that bans weapons in locations used for school-related activities. Legal questions about the proposition stymied the Quality of Life Committee, which voted unanimously last week to postpone considering the proposal until next month. “I think us as a governing body, we do not have the authority to take such action,” Councilor Michael Garcia told the committee.
fatmanlittletrail.com
The Shed – Santa Fe
On a quick stopover in Santa Fe I wanted to find some food that was more authentic to the city. Every search I did kept coming up with the same answer, The Shed. The Shed has been open for nearly 70 years and is located just about a block away from Santa Fe Plaza, the most historic and walkable area of the city.
Santa Fe man barricades himself inside home for nearly 7 hours
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte. Martinez refused to open the […]
dornob.com
$8.5 Million Santa Fe Mansion Embodies the Beauty of New Mexico
Anybody got an extra $8.5 million laying around? If so, perhaps you’d like to snatch up an incredible Santa Fe mansion that might just be the most luxurious example of classic New Mexican architecture we’ve ever seen. Set in a gated neighborhood of large estates, the massive adobe house just hit the market last month.
losalamosreporter.com
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR-NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY
NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY 11 W. Gutierrez, Box 3456 Santa Fe, NM 87506 Telephone (505) 455-0158 Fax (505) 455-7285 JOB POSTING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Salary Range - DOE The Nambe Pueblo Housing Entity (NPHE) is recruiting for the position of the Executive Director. The position administers ...
Rio Grande Sun
Local Burglary Turns into Tear-Jerker(y)
When Denise “Dee Dee” Vigil saw the shelves of her family’s business laid bare, their tasty inventory hauled off by a pair of thieves, she was devastated. The criminals, an unidentified male and female, had plundered more than $3,000 worth of handmade, painstakingly prepared beef jerky from the beloved Española shop, Dee Dee’s Finest Beef Jerky, at 112 N. Railroad Ave.
1 arrested after missing man found dead in New Mexico home
Santa Fe officials were called to the Arroyo Coyote area on December 6 on reports of gunfire.
Man arrested after 2-hour SWAT response in Santa Fe
Police got a call about a possible domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a home.
Man charged four years after deadly crash in Northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than four years after Davina Archuleta was run over and killed while crossing the highway between Española and Abiquiu, the alleged driver, 37-year-old David Garcia, has been charged. Archuleta’s mother, Cecila Garcia, says she feels she is still waiting for justice. Court records Tuesday show David Garcia has been charged with […]
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
Rio Grande Sun
Panhandling Ordinance Now in Effect
Española police on Saturday began enforcing a new city ordinance prohibiting panhandling and street vending in certain areas—a law some residents say violates their civil rights. As of this morning, Wednesday, November 23, as the Rio Grande Sun went to press no arrests have been made, according to...
