New York State

AFC standings: Conference, division is Bills to lose after Week 14

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 14, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)  Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference Streak

Buffalo Bills 10 3 0 5-1 5-2 2-2 7-2 4W

Miami Dolphins 8 5 0 5-1 3-4 2-1 6-3 2L

New England Patriots 7 6 0 3-3 4-3 2-2 5-3 1W

Conference (AFC)

 Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15)  Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference Streak

1-Buffalo Bills 10 3 0 5-1 5-2 2-2 7-2 4W

2-Kansas City Chiefs 10 3 0 5-1 5-2 4-0 6-3 1W

3-Baltimore Ravens 9 4 0 4-2 5-2 3-0 6-3 2W

4-Tennessee Titans 7 6 0 3-3 4-3 3-1 5-4 3L

5-Cincinnati Bengals 9 4 0 5-1 4-3 2-3 6-3 5W

6-Miami Dolphins 8 5 0 5-1 3-4 2-1 6-3 2L

7-New England Patriots 7 6 0 3-3 4-3 2-2 5-3 1W

8-Los Angeles Chargers 7 6 0 3-3 4-3 2-3 5-4 1W

9-New York Jets 7 6 0 3-3 4-3 2-3 5-5 2L

10-Jacksonville Jaguars 5 8 0 3-3 2-5 2-2 5-4 1W

