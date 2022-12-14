AFC standings: Conference, division is Bills to lose after Week 14
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 14, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:
AFC East
Team W L T Home Away Division Conference Streak
Buffalo Bills 10 3 0 5-1 5-2 2-2 7-2 4W
Miami Dolphins 8 5 0 5-1 3-4 2-1 6-3 2L
New England Patriots 7 6 0 3-3 4-3 2-2 5-3 1W
Conference (AFC)
Team W L T Home Away Division Conference Streak
1-Buffalo Bills 10 3 0 5-1 5-2 2-2 7-2 4W
2-Kansas City Chiefs 10 3 0 5-1 5-2 4-0 6-3 1W
3-Baltimore Ravens 9 4 0 4-2 5-2 3-0 6-3 2W
4-Tennessee Titans 7 6 0 3-3 4-3 3-1 5-4 3L
5-Cincinnati Bengals 9 4 0 5-1 4-3 2-3 6-3 5W
6-Miami Dolphins 8 5 0 5-1 3-4 2-1 6-3 2L
7-New England Patriots 7 6 0 3-3 4-3 2-2 5-3 1W
Team W L D Home Away Division Conference Streak
8-Los Angeles Chargers 7 6 0 3-3 4-3 2-3 5-4 1W
9-New York Jets 7 6 0 3-3 4-3 2-3 5-5 2L
10-Jacksonville Jaguars 5 8 0 3-3 2-5 2-2 5-4 1W
