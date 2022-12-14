Read full article on original website
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy, be merry and bright, get to giving at holiday markets; cheer on the New Mexico Bowl, and have yourself a Mexican Christmas. 1 Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment. A hybrid version of the beloved Tchaikovsky classic that...
Gift a Taste of New Mexico
Flyby Provisions can help you gift your love of New Mexico to the world. THINK OF FLYBY PROVISIONS AS SANTA’S little helper. The outfit began as a web store in 2019 but this past May debuted its brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Albuquerque, carrying made–in–New Mexico treats for everyone on your gift list. Its products testify to owner Gina Riccobono’s dedication to supporting local farms and makers. The wildly eclectic array runs the gamut from chile-spiced pistachios and red- and green-chile granola to bison jerky and hot sauces. You’ll find tea towels emblazoned with roasting chiles and playful Santa Fe dogs, piñon body oil, lavender-scented matches, lavender caramels, and much, much more. Shoppers can peruse the goodies and fill their own shopping cart or choose gift boxes with themes like Taste of New Mexico, Love from New Mexico, Movie Night by Los Poblanos, and New Mexico Homesick Box. Corporate gift boxes are available, too, to thank your best customers this year.
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Awards Lease For Second Albuquerque Senior Affordable Housing Community
SANTA FE — New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard announced Wednesday that the State Land Office is awarding a lease to Farolito Apartments LLLP to construct a new affordable housing community for Albuquerque's seniors on state land near Eubank and Central. Sealed bid envelopes were...
Humble Coffee hosting its annual Holiday Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humble Coffee will be celebrating its 8th annual Holiday Market Block Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be over 100 of the most diverse local vendors and food trucks. There will be live entertainment with a DJ playing Christmas songs along with Santa. All the proceed made from the event will be donated to two local charities; Cuidando Los Niños and Saranam. Both organizations offer help to families who struggle to find permanent housing.
A Sacred Church in New Mexico
El Santuario de Chimayo is one of America’s most visited and beloved Holy sites. An adobe church situated within the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Chimayo, New Mexico, has been a place of worship for many generations. Before its construction in 1813, the Native American Indians, Hispanic, and other people of faith traveled to the sacred site of El Santuario to ask for healings and offer prayers of petition and thanksgiving for favors received. El Santuario is now one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage centers in the United States and one of the most beautiful examples of Spanish Colonial architecture in New Mexico. This sacred place is known as the Lourdes of America and attracts over 300,000 pilgrims from all over. During the Holy Week, thousands of pilgrims will walk to El Santuario from Santa Fe and other starting points.
Rumor Brewing Company embraces new identity in scenic East Mountains
Those who read last year’s Look Back/Look Ahead story will remember that 2021 was a big year of change for Rumor Brewing Company in Cedar Crest, down to a full name change from the previous moniker of Ale Republic. They also doubled their brewing capacity, going from a 3.5-barrel brewhouse to a 7-barrel. This year, I sat down with Patrick Johnson, owner, and Robert Garcia, brewer, to find out how things are progressing, and what they are looking forward to in 2023.
KRQE Newsfeed: Life sentence, APD traffic tickets, Cold weekend temperatures, Homeless, Toys for Tots
[1] Man sentenced for role in 4-year-old’s death in 2019 – A New Mexico man will serve a life sentence in prison for beating a 4-year-old boy to death. Thursday, state prosecutors read statements and explained the horrific abuse 4-year-old James Dunklee went through at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. Dunklee had a total of 30 injuries across his body, including skull fractures, broken bones and multiple bruises.
Santa Fe man barricades himself inside home for nearly 7 hours
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte. Martinez refused to open the […]
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR-NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY
NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY 11 W. Gutierrez, Box 3456 Santa Fe, NM 87506 Telephone (505) 455-0158 Fax (505) 455-7285 JOB POSTING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Salary Range - DOE The Nambe Pueblo Housing Entity (NPHE) is recruiting for the position of the Executive Director. The position administers ...
Paul Burt: The heart of KRQE’s newsroom
While he will be missed by all of us at KRQE, we are grateful for the many happy memories and moments we got to share with Paul and will continue to do the work he loved so much.
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
Plans underway for abandoned Albuquerque water park
“I'd like to see it turn into something, definitely something fun, not just there as an eyesore where it's not really serving any purpose."
Mayor Keller talks about homelessness issues going into 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As 2022 wraps up, News 13 sat down with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller for an in-depth look at the issues facing our city. He talked about the homeless problem and why he thinks the city will start seeing a difference next year. “You know, it’s a major issue and all around the […]
Neighborhood's holiday lighting display attacked by vandals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vandals in a black sedan did their worst to ruin Christmas for a neighborhood whose lavish lighting display has attracted a lot of attention. If so, they underestimated the spirit and determination of the households who spent many hours and considerable capital just to bring holiday smiles to old and young onlookers.
New Mexico Gas Company hopes for natural gas storage facility in Rio Rancho
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Natural gas customers could see more stable prices and supply if a new storage facility is built in Rio Rancho, but customers might also see a rate boost from the construction. Either way, the changes wouldn’t be felt for a few years. Friday, the New Mexico Gas Company [NMGC] filed an application with […]
Spectacular holiday light display in Albuquerque
One Albuquerque neighborhood is sharing their holiday spirit with many. Residents on Venticello Drive NW, near Irving Blvd and Universe Blvd came together to build a light display that spans the whole neighborhood. Residents from all over the neighborhood and from different parts of the city have enjoyed the spectacular...
How safe are New Mexico schools?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Incidents involving guns at schools are on the rise nationwide and in New Mexico, with the latest Wednesday at West Mesa High School. Albuquerque Public Schools reported a gun fired off inside a student's backpack during class. According to Albuquerque Public Schools police morning reports, there have been several incidents involving guns on APS school grounds within the 2022 school year, which has sparked concern for many.
U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store
The crash happened Friday morning.
New Mexico man convicted, sentenced for molesting children
The alleged abuse came to light in 2020.
